Hideki Matsuyama has a special caddie for the $9,600,000 Rocket Classic event

Hideki Matsuyama has a special caddie on the bag this week at the 2025 Rocket Classic — his wife, Mei Matsuyama. The Japanese golfer is making his 17th start of the season at the $9.6 million event.

Matsuyama was last seen in action at the Travelers Championship, where he finished tied for 30th at 4-under-par.

Hideki and Mei Matsuyama got married in 2017 and share a daughter, Kanna. The couple has largely kept their personal life private, making Mei’s appearance as his caddie at the Rocket Classic a rare and special moment for fans to see.

Speaking at the 2017 Northern Trust Open in August, Hideki Matsuyama explained why his marriage and family life stayed private for so long.

“No one really asked me if I was married, so I didn’t have to answer that question. But I felt that after the [2017] PGA would be a good time, because our baby is born and I thought that would be a good time to let everyone know,” he was quoted as saying by Golf Monthly.

Both Mei and Kanna avoid the spotlight; fans have never seen them at events like the Masters, even when Hideki won in 2021.

