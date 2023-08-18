Hideki Matsuyama withdraws from BMW Championship due to back injury, ending impressive 9x Tour Championship streak

Hideki Matsuyama has withdrawn from the 2023 BMW Championship, the second phase of the FedEx Cup playoffs. He started out his campaign at the Olympia Fields’ North Course with a score of 1 over 71. However, he had to withdraw during the second round of play due to a back injury.

Matsuyama has been struggling with quite a few injuries over the last season, and this back injury has just been added to the list. Matsuyama will miss out on the last leg of the Playoffs, the Tour Championship.

He has qualified for the Tour Championship in the past 9 seasons, which is the longest-held streak by any active player.

This season has not been the most forgiving for Matsuyama, as he just made two top-10 finishes during the entire year. His best week came at the Players Championship, where he grabbed solo fifth place.

A look back at Hideki Matsuyama's 2023 PGA Season

In 2022, Matsuyama withdrew from the Players Championship due to a nagging back injury. He then battled with a neck injury in early 2023, causing him to withdraw from the WGC-Dell Technologies Match Play in Austin.

The neck injury was persistent throughout the 2023 season, and he withdrew from the Wells Fargo Championship as well, especially to rest for the 2023 Masters. Speaking at the Memorial Tournament, Matsuyama said according to SB Nation:

“It’s been a tough spell. I had an injury on my neck. Distance is down from where it was. But I’m working through it, and hopefully, we’ll have a good summer.”

Just last week, Matsuyama was out of the running to even make the cut for the BMW Championship. However, his performance at the St. Jude FedEx Championship allowed him and Cam Davis to be the only two golfers to shift into the cut.

Hideki Matsuyama played eight events over the summer and finished tied for 16th at the St. Jude FedEx Championship. However, his back pain has kept him from returning to his 10th Tour Championship. He was due to tee off in his second round alongside Tom Hoge but could not make it through the warm-up.