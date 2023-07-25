“World's slowest twerker” – Fans hilariously react to Hideki Matsuyama’s odd back exercise at The Open 2023

Hideki Matsuyama recently became the talk of the town as a video of the Japanese golfer went viral on the internet. He was spotted doing a weird back exercise on the course during The 2023 Open Championship.

The fourth major of the year concluded on Sunday, July 23, with American golfer Brian Harman registering his maiden victory. The 2021 Masters winner Hideki Matsuyama also played in the event, and during a practice round ahead of the start of the major, he did an odd back exercise.

The Open Japan shared a video of Matsuyama on its official Twitter account which was reshared by a Golf fan account Skratch.

"Hideki by a million @TheOpen," the video was captioned.

Matsuyama's routine left fans on social media in splits. One user wrote:

"world's slowest twerker."

Another commented that Matsuyama should have done that move in front of Brooks Koepka to distract him.

Alpha move

A fan said that this was the way how Dustin Johnson hurt his back earlier this year. They wrote:

"This looks like how Dustin Johnson hurt his back picking up the "big kid" in their house."

Here are some more reactions from Twitter:

The Open Championship had its final on Sunday, July 23 and Brian Harman won the tournament by five strokes over Sepp Straka, Jason Day, Tom Kim and Jon Rahm.

Hideki Matsuyama's performance at the 2023 Open Championship

Hideki Matsuyama finished in 13th place at the 151st Open Championship. He tied up with Henrik Stenson, Viktor Hovland, and Thomas Detry with a score of under three.

Matsuyama entered the Royal Liverpool field with a bogey on the fourth hole. He carded a birdie on the fifth and parred the next few holes of the first round on Thursday, July 20.

On the back nine, he made a birdie on the first and a bogey on the next. Matsuyama finished the inaugural round with a score of 70. However, he could only make one birdie in the second round and made two bogeys to finish with a score of 72. He played a bogey-free round on Saturday and scored 69.

Hideki Matsuyama entered the final round with a double bogey on the fourth hole. Ha sank four birdies and one bogey to score 70 and tied in 13th place.

Rory McIlroy finished in sixth place with Emiliano Grillo, followed by Cameron Young securing the eighth spot with Shubhankar Sharma. Matthew Jordan settled in tenth place with Tommy Fleetwood and Max Homa.