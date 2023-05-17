"Lifting up a kid, a bigger kid": Dustin Johnson reveals ‘bedroom incident’ with wife Paulina Gretzky caused his back injury

Dustin Johnson revealed to the press the nature of the back injury that affected him a few months ago. How it happened delighted the reporters, as it is related to a bedroom incident with his wife, Paulina Gretzky.

From the facilities of Oak Hill Country Club, where the PGA Championship will be played starting tomorrow, Dustin Johnson hinted that he injured his back when he lifted his wife, jokingly calling her "a bigger kid."

This was Dustin Johnson's dialogue with reporters covering the event:

Reporter: what happened to your back (earlier this year)?

DJ: I just pulled a muscle. In the lower back.

But the half-smile that this response elicited from Dustin Johnson caused the reporter to try to make him talk a little more. And so the dialogue continued:

Reporter: Swinging a club? Lifting a kid?

DJ: Lifting a kid… A bigger kid…

By this time, both Johnson and the rest of those present had gone from smiles to laughter. Thus, what was clear became evident: the injury was Paulina Gretzky's "fault."

This injury, which occurred in February 2023, caused Johnson to withdraw from the Saudi International tournament, one of the first stops of the season on the Asian Tour.

Dustin Johnson and his back injuries

The one earlier this year was not the first time that Johnson withdrew from a tournament due to injuring his back. In 2017, he had to withdraw from the Augusta Masters after the first tee because the day before the start of the competition he fell down some stairs and hit his lower back.

At the time, these were his statements, according to the BBC:

"I'm playing the best golf of my life and to have a freak accident happen yesterday afternoon, it sucks really bad. I have been worked on all morning, and obviously I can take some swings, but I can't swing full. I can't make my normal swing, and I didn't think there was any chance I could compete."

Dustin Johnson and Paulina Gretzky met in 2009 and announced their engagement in 2013. They finally married almost nine years later, in April 2022, at a Tennessee resort.

Dustin Johnson, wife Paulina Gretzky and son Tatum at the Genesis Open - Final Round

Together they have two sons, Tatum Gretzky Johnson, 7, and River Jones Johnson, 4.

Paulina Gretzky is the daughter of famed ice hockey player Wayne Douglas Gretzky. She has made a career as a model, influencer and singer. During her relationship with Johnson she has been involved in his career, supporting him in his activities both on and off the courses.

Johnson will be teeing off at the PGA Championship as one of the favorites golfers to chase the title. He will be starting on Thursday at Hole 1, at 6:47 pm, Estern Time.

