Who is Paulina Gretzky? Meet the daughter of hockey legend Wayne Gretzky

Paulina Gretzky is hockey legend Wayne Gretzky's daughter. She has made a name for herself in the entertainment industry. The 34-year-old model and actress is known for her budding musical career and sultry snaps on social media.

Paulina Mary Jean Gretzky was born in Los Angeles, California, on December 19, 1988. She is the oldest of five siblings - Emma, Trevor, Tristan and Ty.

She made her modeling debut in 2005 when she appeared on the cover of Flare magazine. Since then, she has graced a number of magazine covers.

Along with modeling, she's also a singer. Paulina made her singing debut in 2003 at the age of 14 when she performed Sarah McLachlan's "I Will Remember You" at an Edmonton Oilers game. Her most notable song is "Collecting Dust," which was featured on the MTV show Laguna Beach: The Real Orange County in 2006.

Paulina got engaged to pro golfer Dustin Johnson in 2013, and they have two children together, Tatum, 7, and River, 4. Despite their share of ups and downs, they are still going strong. Both children seem to have a future in sports or entertainment as they're already showing an interest in both areas.

Paulina's godfather is Mark Messier, a former teammate of Wayne Gretzky's when they were members of the New York Rangers. Messier was named to the All-Star team 15 times and won six Stanley Cups.

Paulina's mother, Janet Jones, is also in the entertainment industry and appeared in films during the 1980s and 1990s. She married Wayne Gretzky in 1988, and they had Paulina later that year.

Paulina has over a million followers on social media.

Paulina Gretzky and Dustin Johnson's relationship

Paulina Gretzky and Dustin Johnson's love story has been nothing short of eventful. The two first met in 2009, thanks to Paulina's mother, Janet. At the Hero World Challenge golf tournament that year, Dustin and Janet had dinner together, and that's when he first met Paulina. They became friends but were in other relationships at the time.

Fast forward to 2012, and the two were spotted on a double date with Paulina Gretzky's parents at the Hero World Challenge. It wasn't until 2013 that they finally went public with their relationship.

Dustin popped the question in mid-August of that year, and Paulina Gretzky shared the news of her pregnancy at the same time. However, the couple's joy was short-lived. Dustin was suspended from the PGA Tour after testing positive for cocaine. The couple, however, decided to make things official and tie the knot in April 2018.

