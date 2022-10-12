“I can't answer that question” - Dustin Johnson’s response to an awkward Paulina Gretzky question might have landed him in trouble

Dustin Johnson and Paulina Gretzky got married in April. Pictures of the duo’s wedding from the scenic Blackberry Farm in Walland, in the foothills of the Great Smoky Mountains, Tennessee, have gone viral. Having been engaged since 2013, Gretzky and Johnson finally got hitched and have been living happily ever since.

However, Johnson might have landed himself in some trouble with his wife Paulina Gretzky for answering an awkward question. The golfer was speaking to the media at the LIV Golf Chicago event when he was asked a question involving his wife. The 38-year-old, who was in top form at the Rich Harvest Farms, was asked to pick between his fishing pole and his wife.

Dustin Johnson loves fishing. His love for the hobby was put to the test when he was asked a question about the same. According to reports, Johnson wishes to retire from the sport before his 50s and give himself more time to fish. Picking this up, a reporter present at a press conference in Chicago asked if he would choose a fishing pole over his wife.

“As an avid fisherman, I always wanted to ask you, if you were stranded on a island for the rest of your life, would you rather take your fishing pole or Paulina if you had one choice?”

Instead of choosing his wife, Johnson decided to state that he “couldn’t answer that question”. This might have landed him in some trouble.

“I can't answer that question.”

The answer led to a laugh at the press conference. However, it’s unclear if his wife also found it funny. It is pertinent to note that Dustin's Johnson’s relationship with actress Paulina Gretzky and their wedding was a big event for the media.

Paulina Gretzky and Dustin Johnson's relationship

Dustin Johnson reportedly met Gretzky through her mother. The LIV golfer met Janet (Paulina’s mother and wife of hockey icon Wayne Gretzky), at the Hero World Challenge golf tournament in 2009. The golfer joined Gretzky for dinner at the time and met Paulina. They became friends. Both of them were in other relationships at the time.

The duo revealed that they were dating in 2013. Paulina Gretzky, while recalling her initial interaction with Dustin Johnson in 2009, said that her whole family became friends with him. As per reports, the duo went on a double date with the actress' parents during the 2012 Hero World Challenge.

Soon after making their relationship public, the couple got engaged. Dustin Johnson proposed around mid-August 2013 and Gretzky flaunted her ring in an Instagram post. Johnson was soon suspended from the PGA after he tested positive for cocaine. Interestingly, Paulina took to her Instagram to share the news of her pregnancy at the same time.

The couple welcomed their first child, Tatum Gretzky Johnson, in January 2015 and their second son, River Jones Johnson, in 2017. The couple lived together with their kids and finally decided to get hitched in April last year. Paulina Gretzky revealed the same as she posted pictures of her wedding dress on Instagram. Later, she also shared pictures from her bachelorette party in late February. The couple tied the knot in April.

