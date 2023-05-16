Will Dustin Johnson play the 2023 PGA Championship? All you need to know

Dustin Johnson, a well-known LIV golfer, is preparing to compete in the upcoming 105th PGA Championship. The event is slated to take place between May 18 and 21, 2023, at the East Course at Oak Hill Country Club in Rochester, New York.

Johnson is eligible to compete in all major tournaments until 2025 and enjoys lifetime entrance to Augusta National Golf Club as a result of his victory in the 2020 Masters. Furthermore, as the winner of the 2016 U.S. Open, he is eligible to compete in his home country's major until 2026.

Dustin Johnson, a two-time major champion, has established himself as one of the world's best golfers. In his first season with the LIV league, he won the Invitational Boston competition, which was funded by Saudi Arabia. However, his second year has been a bit of a mixed bag, with a dismal result at the 2023 Masters but a team championship success at the inaugural LIV Golf Adelaide.

Dustin Johnson - Previous record at PGA Championship

Johnson has a mixed record in the PGA. In 2010, he tied for fifth place in the Championship at Whistling Straits. He also tied for ninth place at Oak Hill Country Club's 2013 PGA Championship.

However, he was denied a playoff spot in the 2015 PGA Championship at Whistling Straits due to a disputed penalty on the 18th hole, forcing him to tie for fifth instead. Johnson was one of the favorites in the 2018 PGA Championship, but he struggled in the final round, finishing tied for 27th place.

Despite his checkered record in the PGA, Johnson's exceptional talent and regular success make him a viable competitor in any major tournament. He has been a constant performer on the tour, winning multiple titles and garnering the admiration of his contemporaries and fans alike.

Fans excitement over Johnson's game

Golf fans all across the world are looking forward to Dustin Johnson's involvement in the forthcoming championship. The event will bring together the top golfers in the globe to compete for the coveted crown. Fans will be interested to watch how Johnson plays on the difficult course at Oak Hill Country Club.

The 105th PGA Championship promises to be an entertaining event, with a wide range of elite golfers fighting for the crown. Dustin Johnson, one of the top players in the LIV league, is sure to put on a fantastic show of golf and give his supporters plenty to cheer about.

It would be intriguing to see how he performs in this competition and if he can finally add the PGA title to his already outstanding record of victories.

