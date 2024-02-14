“Hideous” “Tue sday red” – Fans react to Tiger Woods’ Sun Day Red shoes at The Genesis Invitational 2024

Following the announcement of his 'Sun Day Red' clothing line on Monday, Tiger Woods was spotted at the Riviera Country Club on Tuesday, February 13 for the practice round ahead of the Genesis Inspirational 2024.

Although Woods ended his association with Nike last month, he was wearing FootyJoy shoes for two years. However, with the launch of his clothing line, the 48-year-old golfer decided to make his apparel debut at the Genesis Invitational on Tuesday. He was wearing a black Sun Day Red shirt, a black pullover, white pants, and a black hat, along with all-new Sun Day Red golf shoes.

Woods' all-new Sun Day The red footwear he wore at the Riviera was a mix of two colors. The shoes were mostly black, with a red color on the ankle side.

Fans online didn't seem impressed with the new shoes and had mixed responses. Here's a look at some of the reactions:

"Tue sday red"

"Hideous"

"I’m a huge Tiger fan. Have been my entire life. I’ll always have his back. However, these shoes are giving me big-baller brand vibes. I don’t mind the rest of the apparel, but they missed on the footwear."

"The shoes look just as hideous as the shirts."

Here's a look at some more reactions:

"It started with mom," said Tiger Woods on naming the clothing brand 'Sun Day Red'

The 15-time major champion revealed that the reason behind naming his new clothing line, Sun Day Red, was his mom, who believed that red was his power color.

"It started with mom," Woods said as per the PGA Tour. "Mom thought being a Capricorn that my power color was red, so I wore red as a junior golfer and I won some tournaments. Lo and behold, I go to a university that is red, Stanford is red."

"We wore red on the final day of every single tournament, and then every single tournament I've played as a professional I've worn red. It's just become synonymous with me," he added.

The Genesis Invitational will be Tiger Woods' first official start since pulling out of the final day at the Masters last year. Last year, he only played at Riviera and Augusta National as official starts. After recovering from the subtalar fusion surgery, he competed in the Hero World Challenge and the PNC Championship.

The positive thing for the golf fans was that the 82-time PGA Tour winner wasn't limping while playing and also completed all four rounds at Albany last year. It will be interesting to see how he performs at his comeback event this week.