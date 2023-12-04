“Just maybe just tighten up a little bit” - Tiger Woods points out his hits and misses after his comeback at the 2023 Hero World Challenge

Tiger Woods said his driving was the best part of the Hero World Challenge 2023, where he made his first start since April.

Tiger Woods returned to competitive golf at Albany Golf Club, marking his first appearance since undergoing subtalar fusion surgery in April of this year. He finished at even par after 72 holes and secured a T18 position, trailing the winner, Scottie Scheffler, by 20 strokes.

Beyond the performance, the week was a test of Tiger's endurance after his return to professional golf. Fortunately, he was able to walk comfortably throughout the week and appeared limp-free for the first time since his accident in 2021.

Speaking at the post-round interview on Sunday, the 15-time Major champion reflected on his game. He said:

"I think the best part of the week is the way I drove it. I drove it on pretty much a string all week. Granted, these fairways are big. I felt like I had my ball speed up, which was nice, and I was hitting the middle of the face the entire week, which is nice.

"So it's not like I have to go and try and find something the next few weeks or something going into next year; what I've been working on is right there and maybe just tighten up a little bit"

He said that he would like to work on his shot game but added that Albany wasn't an easy golf course to compete at when it came to the short game.

"Sam and I were talking about it today," he continued. "You use 3-wood, 4-iron, 5-wood, hybrid. That was kind of -- he was talking about using a pitching wedge instead of a 60. These are all weird things that we don't normally see, right? It's normally just a lob wedge and go hack it out, but this is a different golf course around the greens"

Earlier, Scheffler won his maiden Hero World Challenge title after finishing runner-up in his past two appearances. He carded a bogey-free 68 on Sunday to beat Sepp Straka by a single stroke and take $1 million home.

Woods shot 72 in the final round, which consisted of five birdies, three bogeys, and a double bogey.

Where will Tiger Woods play next? The golfer's future schedule explored

Tiger Woods is set to compete at the PNC Championship for the fourth straight year. He and his son Charlie Woods will compete in the exhibition event that will take place from December 14 to 17 at the Ritz Carlton Golf Club in Orlando.

Here's the complete field for the 2023 PNC Championship:

Steve Stricker and Izzi Stricker Justin Leonard and Luke Leonard Nick Faldo and Matthew Faldo Nelly Korda and Petr Korda Stewart Cink and Reagan Cink Tiger Woods and Charlie Woods Justin Thomas and Mike Thomas Lee Trevino and Daniel Trevino Annika Sorenstam and Will McGee Vijay Singh and Qass Singh Nick Price and Greg Price Mark O’Meara and Shaun O’Meara Tom Lehman and Sean Lehman Bernhard Langer and Jason Langer Matt Kuchar and Cameron Kuchar Padraig Harrington and Ciaran Harrington Retief Goosen and Leo Goosen Jim Furyk and Tanner Furyk David Duval and Brady Duval John Daly and John Daly II