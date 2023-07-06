“His Excellency*” – Fans react to PIF Chairperson Yasir Al-Rumayyan playing an 8-ball in the LIV Golf London pro-am with Dustin Johnson’s 4Aces

Yasir Al-Rumayyan, the chairperson of PIF and a significant figure for LIV Golf, will soon become a prominent presence in the PGA Tour after the merger. Currently associated with LIV, he is seen enjoying his time with the golf stars and playing alongside them.

Flushing It @flushingitgolf The Chairperson of the PIF, Yasir Al-Rumayyan, played an 8-ball in the pro-am with the 4 Aces today and there were several potential new franchise partners present. I’ve been at the last 2 events now and everything I’m seeing suggests LIV are only getting stronger. twitter.com/i/web/status/1… The Chairperson of the PIF, Yasir Al-Rumayyan, played an 8-ball in the pro-am with the 4 Aces today and there were several potential new franchise partners present. I’ve been at the last 2 events now and everything I’m seeing suggests LIV are only getting stronger. twitter.com/i/web/status/1… https://t.co/5XI0U1COSQ

"The Chairperson of the PIF, Yasir Al-Rumayyan, played an 8-ball in the pro-am with the 4 Aces today and there were several potential new franchise partners present. I’ve been at the last 2 events now and everything I’m seeing suggests LIV are only getting stronger."

The rebel tour appears to be growing as potential partners were present and Al-Rumayyan himself, not known for being an athlete, participated in the Pro-Am with Dustin Johnson and others.

It's rare for someone of his stature to mix with his league's players. He's very fond of the Tour but he isn't an avid golfer. This is pretty big for him to be present at an event like this.

The PIF chairperson is not exactly common folk. He's referred to as His Excellency, as this Twitter user pointed out.

One fan believes that playing with Johnson had to be a highlight, even for someone as big as Al-Rumayyan.

Another believes that this is a sign of things to come and that LIV is only going to get stronger as the years go by. Now that they've merged with the PGA Tour, that is very possible.

skinnybertt @skinnybertt2 @flushingitgolf Liv will continue to get stronger post sign off from the PGA. Making the game more fun and appealing to the younger audience. The coverage would probably give the old boys a heart attack, but gotta appeal to the ADHD of the youths @flushingitgolf Liv will continue to get stronger post sign off from the PGA. Making the game more fun and appealing to the younger audience. The coverage would probably give the old boys a heart attack, but gotta appeal to the ADHD of the youths

One player pointed out that it was just a pro-am, which is akin to a celebrity tournament. Nevertheless, the most important figure in the tour and perhaps in the world of golf beginning next year showing up here to play is a big deal.

LIV Golf continues to grow and with the merger coming soon, it could eventually be a very big brand for golf. Reports suggest that he wants to become a prominent part of the global game, which makes sense with how much he's spent on it. He evidently wants to be present at the Masters, showcasing how important he might become.

LIV Golf set for historic rise

Following the merger, which is set to take place next year, was briefly considered the end of LIV Golf. With the brands merging, there would be no need for a counter tour. However, that's not the case, as LIV will continue and will likely get even stronger.

LIV Golf could be on a historic trajectory

PIF governor Yasir Al-Rumayyan, who will chair the new board, will be in control but wants to leave the day-to-day decision making to those who are professionals in that area. Via Bunkered, Bob Ball said:

“The new board won’t have the power to sell anything, spend a certain amount of money, enter into certain types of binding agreements, merge with another tour, sign contracts over certain dollar amounts, or come close to even touching LIV without PIF’s consent."

He detailed that LIV is in prime position and has the leverage over the PGA Tour now:

"If the Framework deal doesn’t go through, all of money is going to pour into LIV with absolutely no PGA Tour input or power to share."

LIV Golf could eventually be the biggest brand of golf in the world.

