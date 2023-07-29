"His job's safe" - Erik van Rooyen playfully talks about his caddie Alex Gaugert playing alongside him at the 2023 3M Open

Erik Van Rooyen said he was emotional to see his caddie, Alex Gaugert, tee off in his first start on the PGA Tour at the 3M Open.

Gaugert carded an even-par 71 on Friday, July 29, to finish at 7-over after 36 holes. Although he missed the cut at TPC Twin Cities, the experience was memorable for life.

Van Rooyen also failed to make it to the weekend by one stroke after shooting an even-par 71 on day 2 to conclude at 3-under.

Van Rooyen and Gaugert were college teammates at the University of Minnesota. Both addressed the reporters together during the post-round interview. The 33-year-old South African was happy to see his friend and caddie make his first start on the PGA Tour.

He said:

"When we were playing college together, this was what we were all talking about. 'Oh, man, we're gonna play the PGA TOUR together, we're gonna room together, play practice rounds together.'"

"We get to share that a little bit with him on the bag, but with him playing a tournament, it was really, really cool."

Gaugert, who qualified for the TPC Twin Cities through Monday Qualifiers, remarked that the week was like a dream for him.

"It happened fast," he said. "Monday qualifiers, you know, never done one and to get through was pretty cool. Then the Tour allowed us to play together, that was really memorable and something we'll never forget.

"I know after I qualified there was definitely a few tears shed and it was really, really cool," Gaugert concluded.

On being asked if Gaugert's job was safe, Van Rooyen replied:

"Oh, yeah, his job's safe. Trust me, we've been through some highs and we've been through some lows together. Nothing can shake us, so we're all good."

Where will Eric Van Rooyen play next?

Eric Van Rooyen during the second round of the 3M Open

Eric Van Rooyen will compete next at the Wyndham Championship, the final event of the PGA Tour's 2022–23 season. However, Gaugert will not be teeing off there; instead, he will be back on the caddie's job.

The South African golfer has made 10 cuts in 23 starts this season. He finished in the top 10 three times, which included a T6 finish at the American Express and the Barracuda Championship. The 2021 Barracuda Championship was his third and last victory on the PGA Tour.

