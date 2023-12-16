“His speed has gone dramatically up” - Tiger Woods shares insights on son Charlie’s game improvements from last year

Tiger Woods has shared insights into Charlie Woods' game improvements since the PNC Championship in 2022, saying his son's speed had improved quite a lot compared to last year.

Team Woods is ready for their fourth straight appearance at the PNC Championship, scheduled for Saturday, December 16, and Sunday, December 17, at the Ritz Carlton Golf Club.

During the pre-event conference at the Ritz Carlton Golf Club on Friday, December 15, Tiger Woods was asked a few questions about Charlie's progress. The legendary golfer insisted that Charlie is still growing and has gained four inches in height since last year, resulting in changes to both his swing and clubs.

"And we kept trying to adjust things, and it's been a lot of fun. But it's also challenging for him because each and every couple weeks, things change. He just has -- he's growing so fast," he told as per ASAP Sports.

Tiger Woods added that Charlie Woods' understanding of shots had improved over the past year.

"But I think that his speed has gone dramatically up since last year but I think that more than anything is just the fact that he's growing so fast the aches and pains of growing at just teenage life," he added.

Tiger Woods caddied for his son in a couple of events ahead of the Hero World Challenge. He said he enjoyed being in his bag and discussing shots and the thought process with the upcoming golfer. However, he added that it was not always that Charlie agreed with his point of view, which he found fun.

"I think it's the understanding of how to hit the proper shot at the proper time," he added. "And that's what all kids have to learn is when do I hit a certain shot at the right time, or how do I take stuff off a shot, how do I hit it a little bit harder, what do I need to do. You can do that at home all you want, but under tournament conditions, it's just so different."

The 15-time major champion further stated that it was great to share his experience with Charlie Woods during the game, which helped both of them to learn.

"I think I learned to be a better teacher with it, and I think that he became a better player because of it," he concluded.

How did Tiger Woods perform at the Hero World Challenge?

Tiger Woods made his return to competitive golf a few weeks ago at the Hero World Challenge. For the uninitiated, he hosts this event at the Albany Golf Club in the Bahamas. In the 20-player field event, he played all 72 holes without much discomfort. Woods sank 19 birdies over the four days and finished the event in 18th place at even par.

Last month, Tiger Woods mentioned that he was considering playing one event per month in the 2024 season. He is most likely to kick off his PGA Tour 2024 season with the Genesis Invitational, another event that he hosts. The tournament will take place from February 15 to 18 at the Riviera Golf Club.