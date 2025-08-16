"Hold my beer" - Phil Mickelson takes a jibe at Robert MacIntyre over Sabeastian Munoz's 59

Phil Mickelson playfully stirred the golf world on Friday with a cheeky X post linking two standout performances across tours. After Robert MacIntyre fired a 62 in the first round of the 2025 BMW Championship, Fore Play podcast updated it on August 15.

However, Mickelson commented under the post that just hours before Muñoz made history by shooting 59 at LIV Golf Indianapolis. The x-post featured Maclntyre's first-round scorecard from the BMW Championship. To that, Mickelson humously commented:

“Sebastian Munoz says hold my 🍺” 😂😂👍🏻👍🏻

MacIntyre opened the BMW Championship at Castle Pines with a 62, making ten birdies and two bogeys. He kept his hot streak alive at the BMW Championship, firing a bogey-free 64 in the second round on Saturday, August 16. He opened with a birdie on the first hole and stayed steady all day, giving him a two-round total of 14-under 126 and a five-shot lead over world No. 1 Scottie Scheffler.

Meanwhile, at Chatham Hills in Indiana, Sebastián Muñoz etched his name in LIV Golf history as the first player to shoot 59. Despite a double bogey on the par-4 fifth, Muñoz rattled off 13 birdies over his final 14 holes, including eight straight from holes 6 through 13. A short putt on 18 sealed a 12-under round.

Muñoz leads Dustin Johnson, who opened with 62, by three strokes. Joaquin Niemann also impressed early with 64. The Indianapolis tournament is the final individual event of the LIV season before the team championship in Michigan. With that, let's look at Phil Mickelson's opening round performance at the LIV Golf Indianapolis.

How Did Phil Mickelson Perform in His Opening Round at LIV Golf Indianapolis?

Phil Mickelson got off to a strong start in his opening round at LIV Golf Indianapolis at The Club at Chatham Hills. He began with a birdie on the par-4 first hole, stumbled with a bogey on the par-3 second, and made par on the remaining front-nine holes.

On the back nine, Mickelson found his rhythm, posting four birdies in pairs and finishing with a total of five birdies and one bogey for the round. Here’s Phil Mickelson’s full scorecard from Round 1 at LIV Golf Indianapolis

Round 1:

Hole 1 (par 4) - 3

Hole 2 (par 3) - 4

Hole 3 (par 4) - 4

Hole 4 (par 4) - 4

Hole 5 (par 4) - 4

Hole 6 (par 4) - 4

Hole 7 (par 5) - 5

Hole 8 (par 3) - 3

Hole 9 (par 4) - 4

Hole 10 (par 4) - 4

Hole 11 (par 3) - 3

Hole 12 (par 4) - 3

Hole 13 (par 5) - 4

Hole 14 (par 3) - 3

Hole 15 (par 4) - 4

Hole 16 (par 4) - 3

Hole 17 (par 5) - 4

Hole 18 (par 4) - 4

Total: 67

