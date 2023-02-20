“Hopefully I can play all four” - Tiger Woods makes major announcement after Genesis Invitational outing

Tiger Woods finished T45 at the 2023 Genesis Invitational, which concluded on Sunday. The legendary golfer successfully made his return to the PGA Tour after months and produced his best performance since the 2021 car crash.

Following the Genesis Invitational, the 47-year-old came out to reveal his plans for the near future. Woods announced that all four majors will be on the cards in 2023 and said that he wished to win more. However, the golfer also made it known that his schedule will still be limited as his body continues to recover from injuries. The golf icon said that he hopes to ‘play all four’ Majors in the coming months.

Speaking to the media at Riviera, Tiger Woods said that he didn't know the next tournament he would play in ahead of the Majors. He said:

"Competitively, I don't know… My goal each and every year from here going forward is to play in all the majors. I'm not going to play too much more than that. My body – my leg, and my back – just won't allow me to play much more than that any more.”

Addressing his limitations, he added:

"That was my goal last year, and I was able to play three of the four. This year hopefully I can play all four. That is going to be my schedule going forward, because of all the limitations I have."

It is pertinent to note that The Masters starting April 1 is the next Major. The golf world is eyeing a strong outing from Tiger Woods at the prestigious event. However, the ace golfer is yet to confirm if he will be on the field. The 47-year-old’s two-over 73 to finish one under par at the Riviera Country Club hints at the possibility of him playing The Masters.

Tiger Woods exudes confidence after Genesis Invitational

Tiger Woods was positive after his Genesis Invitational outing on Sunday. After returning to the pavilion with fans chanting “TIGER! TIGER!” at the Riviera, the legendary golfer revealed that he felt his ‘game was fine.’ The ace golfer addressed his losing “streak” at the iconic L.A. venue and added that he was making ‘progress.’

Speaking after the Genesis Invitational, Tiger Woods said:

"It was progress, but obviously I didn't win. My streak continues here at Riv… My game is fine. Yeah, it is rusty, I made some silly mistakes here and there. I didn't quite pick up the speed of the greens each and every day fast enough – like I normally would if I was playing – but overall, I feel like I hit the ball like I have been hitting it at home.”

He added:

"Now I just happened to bring it out here where I had to walk from point A to point B, and that was always the difficulty of it. I'm just so thankful for all my team for getting me ready each and every night, and morning, and at least giving myself a chance to go out there and play – and I was able to do it."

For the unversed, the Genesis Invitational concluded on Sunday with Jon Rahm winning the title.

