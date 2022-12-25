The Masters or The Open? A look at Tiger Woods' best chance for a Major win in 2023

Tiger Woods is one of the most successful golfers in the world. The 15-time major champion has been exceptionally amazing on the golf course. He is in line to beat the record of Jack Nicklaus, who won 18 major championships.

Tiger Woods has been phenomenal in his playing in all the major tournaments. He has won all four majors at least thrice and the Masters five times.

Woods has a successful record in both championships, the Masters and The Open. However, the 46-year-old golfer has been struggling with injuries and has missed 16 major tournaments since 2008.

After 14 months of hiatus, Woods returned to play at the 150th Open tournament but could not compete due to his leg injury.

He started his professional career by winning the Masters in 1997 at Augusta National Golf Club, where he won his 15th major tournament in 2019. Woods has practiced on the Augusta National golf course, and the next Masters is set to take place there.

The former World No. 1 has won five Masters and three Open Championships. He has also won three US Opens and four PGA Championships.

Woods won the Masters Tournament in 1997, 2001, 2002, 2005, and 2019 and The Open Championship in 2000, 2005, and 2006. He has won 82 PGA Tour events, including 110 professional victories.

Many believed Tiger Woods could win The Open Championship as The Open courses tend to have flatter layouts, better course management, more patience, and shorter games.

Tiger Woods focuses on health ahead of the major tournaments

Woods was born on December 30, 1975 in Cypress, California, to Kultida and Earl Woods. His father was a retired army officer and had introduced him to golf.

Tiger Woods was a child prodigy and won hundreds of tournaments. He reached the pinnacle of his career and held the No. 1 position for 683 weeks. However, he was in a terrible car accident last year while driving in the Los Angeles hills.

The incident forced him to stay away from playing for months before he returned to play at the 150th Open Championship in July. He has hardly played any tournaments this year but was fortunate enough to make the cut for this year's Masters tournament. However, eyes are now on next year's tournament. The Masters is scheduled for April 2023 at the Augusta National Golf Course.

Tiger Woods won The Open Championship in 2006

Initially, the LIV Golf Series players were suspended from playing at the championships, but it was announced they would also compete at the historic golf tournament.

Woods last won The Open Championship in 2006; now he'll try to win his fourth tournament trophy. The 151st edition of The Open Championship will take place at Royal Liverpool from July 16 to 23.

Tiger Woods has been focused on his health. However, earlier this month, he developed plantar fasciitis and even missed the Hero World Challenge. He has an equal chance of winning the Masters and The Open Championship, but it only depends on his health.

