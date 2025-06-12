Hopeless Si Woo Kim makes a painfully honest confession about his US Open situation

Si Woo Kim made a strong start to the 2025 U.S. Open with a 2-under 68 in the first round at Oakmont Country Club, placing him in solo sixth after his Round 1 play ended on Thursday, June 12. However, despite his performance, Kim admitted he felt lost on the course.

Speaking after his round, the South Korean golfer said:

"Honestly, like, I don't even know what I'm doing on the course. So, I'm kind of hitting good, but I feel like this course is too hard for me. So, kind of like no expectations, but I played great."

Si Woo Kim began his round from the 10th tee. He made birdies on the 11th and 13th holes, wrapping up the back nine in 33 strokes. On the front nine, he made bogeys on the 5th and 8th, but also made back-to-back birdies on the 6th and 7th, closing his round at 68.

Oakmont Country Club has a reputation for being one of the toughest courses in the world. The last time it hosted the U.S. Open in 2007, the field averaged +5.6 over par per round. The USGA has set it up once again for a brutal test, and the thick rough has been a major challenge. Even defending champion Bryson DeChambeau acknowledged the course’s difficulty, saying:

“I think everybody knows this is probably the toughest golf course in the world right now… You can't just bomb it on every single hole and blast over bunkers... I think this golf course you have to be just a fraction more strategic, especially with the rough is so long." (via ESPN)

Despite feeling unsure, Si Woo Kim's opening round has put him in a strong position heading into Round 2. Now he will tee off in the afternoon wave on Friday at 1:36 p.m. ET from the 1st tee, alongside Patrick Cantlay and Lucas Glover.

Si Woo Kim's scorecard from the first round

Here’s the breakdown of Si Woo Kim’s Round 1 performance at the 2025 U.S. Open, hole-by-hole.

Back Nine (Started on 10th tee)

Hole 10 : Par 4 – 4

: Par 4 – 4 Hole 11 : Par 4 – 3

: Par 4 – 3 Hole 12: Par 5 – 5

Par 5 – 5 Hole 13 : Par 3 – 2

: Par 3 – 2 Hole 14 : Par 4 – 4

: Par 4 – 4 Hole 15 : Par 4 – 4

: Par 4 – 4 Hole 16 : Par 3 – 3

: Par 3 – 3 Hole 17 : Par 4 – 4

: Par 4 – 4 Hole 18 : Par 4 – 4

: Par 4 – 4 Back Nine Total: 33

Front Nine

Hole 1 : Par 4 – 4

: Par 4 – 4 Hole 2 : Par 4 – 4

: Par 4 – 4 Hole 3 : Par 4 – 4

: Par 4 – 4 Hole 4 : Par 5 – 5

: Par 5 – 5 Hole 5 : Par 4 – 5

: Par 4 – 5 Hole 6 : Par 3 – 2

: Par 3 – 2 Hole 7 : Par 4 – 3

: Par 4 – 3 Hole 8 : Par 4 – 4

: Par 4 – 4 Hole 9 : Par 4 – 4

: Par 4 – 4 Front Nine Total: 35

