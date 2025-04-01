Houston alum Jim Nantz 'reroutes' Masters plans to support Cougars in Final Four

Veteran broadcaster Jim Nantz has said that he is planning to reroute his Masters plans after the Cougars qualified for the Final Four. The Houston alum said that he could delay his Augusta trip even further if the team qualifies for Monday's final.

Ad

On Monday, March 31, the Cougars posted a 69-50 win over the Tennessee Volunteers to qualify for the Final Four. This is their first semifinal appearance since 2021 and their seventh overall.

Speaking to Colt Knost and Drew Stoltz on SiriusXM PGA TOUR Radio, Nantz revealed his plans for this week.

"You know, this is our seventh Final Four, and Tennessee has a pretty big basketball tradition," he said. "Both their men's and women's programs have strong histories, of course, the Pat Summitt days on the women's side—but they've never been to a men's Final Four."

Ad

Trending

"And here we were yesterday, facing them with a chance to go to our seventh, but we've never won the whole thing. And now we've got to go through Duke. If we're fortunate enough to get past the Blue Devils, we'll have Auburn or Florida waiting for us on Monday night," he further added.

Ad

Nantz further revealed his change in plans for the Masters 2025.

"So I'm taking it all in. It’s just kind of rerouted some of my travel plans to Augusta. But I’m taking my son—my boy Jamison, AKA Jamo—and we're going to turn on the afterburners. My boy's not used to staying up that late, but he will on Saturday night, that's for sure," he added.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

The Cougars will take on the Duke Blue Devils on Saturday, April 5, in the second semifinal, while the Auburn Tigers will compete against the Florida Gators in the first semifinal. The final will take place on Monday, April 7.

Jim Nantz reveals his possible retirement date from the Masters 2025

In a recent interview, Jim Nantz discussed the possibility of retiring as the lead broadcaster at the Masters, stating that his retirement would depend on several factors, including his health.

Ad

"But if all the stars aligned, right now, it feels like a pretty good exit point. April 14, 2036. That is my scheduled retirement date. It would be a perfect place to walk out" he said as per Bunkered.

Jim Nantz has been commentating at Augusta National since 1989 and is one of the most revered broadcasters of all time. Besides the Masters, he also covers the PGA Championship and the PGA Tour.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback