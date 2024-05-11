How does Blades Brown compare to Kris Kim? 16-year-old golfers’ careers and accomplishments explored

Blades Brown and Kris Kim are two young budding golfers who have garnered the attention of fans with their remarkable performances in PGA Tour events. Last month, Kris Kim competed at the CJ Cup Byron Nelson event and became the fifth youngest golfer to make the cut on the Tour.

Brown repeated this excellent record at the ongoing Myrtle Beach Classic. He made the cut at the tournament following the two rounds on Friday, May 10.

Blades Brown and Kris Kim play golf at the amateur level and made the cut in their debut PGA Tour events. Both are 16 years old. However, Brown holds a better record at the amateur level than Kim.

Brown currently ranks 176th in the World Amateur Golf Ranking, while Kim ranks 389th. The American golfer's best rank was 148th, while Kris reached 378th.

Blades Brown has won five tournaments in his career and has had 12 top-10 finishes. In the 2024 season, he played in five amateur events, with his best performance recorded at the AJGA Simplify Boys Championship at Carlton Woods, when he finished in third place.

On the other hand, Kris Kim has won three amateur events and has had 10 top-10 finishes. In 2024, he has played in eight events, including the CJ Cup Byron Nelson. His best performance this year was recorded at the Australian Master of the Amateurs when he finished in seventh place.

How did Kris Kim and Blades Brown play on the PGA Tour?

Kris Kim and Blades Brown had smooth starts in their PGA Tour debut events. Kim competed at the CJ Cup Byron Nelson in 2024, where he began his game on the tenth hole.

Kim made a birdie on the 11th hole, followed by a bogey on the next. He shot five birdies, four bogeys, and an eagle in the opening round, scoring 3-under 68. In the second round, he maintained his dominance and shot six birdies and just two bogeys to score 4-under 67.

However, after a promising start and making the cut at the event, he struggled in the final two rounds. Kris Kim shot a 1-under 70 in the third round, making four birdies and three bogeys, followed by a final round of over par 2, with four bogeys and just two birdies. Kim settled in 65th position on the leaderboard.

Meanwhile, Blades Brown did not have a good start at the Myrtle Beach Classic. He shot a 1-over par 72 round with five birdies and six bogeys. However, Brown was impressive in the second round, carding five birdies and just a bogey to score 4-under 67, thus making the cut at the tournament.

Brown was highly impressive in the third round of the PGA Tour event when he shot a bogey-free round with five birdies to score 5-under 66. He jumped 31 positions on the leaderboard and, at the time of writing, settled in a tie for 17th place. The PGA Tour event will conclude on Sunday, May 12.