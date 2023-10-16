How does Brooks Koepka’s $4,000,000 bonus reflect on his LIV Golf earnings? Golfer’s all-time winnings on Tour explored

Brooks Koepka finished the regular season events of 2023 on LIV Golf with a win at the Jeddah Invitational. He defeated Talor Gooch in a playoff match to defend his title after they were both locked in the top spot at Royal Greens Golf and Country Club.

After his sensational third victory in the League, he surpassed Bryson DeChambeau to comfortably sit in third spot in the season-long Individual standings. This earned him a bonus prize of $4,000,000 in addition to his winning amount at Jeddah.

In the 2023 season, Brooks Koepka has accumulated a sum of $13,392,583 competing as an individual. Also, with the $4 million bonus added, his grand total comes close to $17 million.

Koepka has garnered slightly over $8 million in the 2022 season in the LIV Golf League. That means, his career earnings on the breakaway series have surpassed the mark of $25 million in total.

Exploring Brooks Koepka's winning amount in each and every tournament on LIV Golf till now

Koepka has played seven events in the 2022 season and 13 events in the 2023 season. He has won three invitational series and finished seven times inside the top 10:

Below are the leaderboard standings and prize money breakout of Brooks Koepka in the LIV Golf League:

2023 season

Mayakoba Invitational

Leaderboard standing - T27

Prize money - $158,000

Tuscon Invitational

Leaderboard standing - T24

Prize money - $163,00

Orlando Invitational

Leaderboard standing - 1

Prize money - $4,000,000

Adelaide Invitational

Leaderboard standing - T11

Prize money - $310,000

Singapore Invitational

Leaderboard standing - 3

Prize money - $1,500,000

Tulsa Invitational

Leaderboard standing - T5

Prize money - $703,333

Washington, D.C. Invitational

Leaderboard standing - T12

Prize money - $350,000

Andalucia Invitational

Leaderboard standing - 3

Prize money - $1,500,000

London Invitational

Leaderboard standing - T17

Prize money - $265,000

Greenbrier Invitational

Leaderboard standing - T38

Prize money - $137,000

Bedminster Invitational

Leaderboard standing - T38

Prize money - $141,250

Chicago Invitational

Leaderboard standing - T24

Prize money - $165,000

Jeddah Invitational

Leaderboard standing - 1

Prize money - $4,000,000

2022 Season

As per LIV Golf's official website, Brooks Koepka has won a total of $8,276,100 in prize money playing in the 2022 season. He garnered $5,651,100 from individual competition, and $2,625,000 was his team earnings share.

Below are Koepka's leaderboard standings and individual prize money for the 2022 season:

Portland Invitational

Leaderboard standing - T16

Prize money - $240,000

Bedminster Invitational

Leaderboard standing - T11

Prize money - $495,000

Boston Invitational

Leaderboard standing - T26

Prize money - $160,000

Chicago Invitational

Leaderboard standing - T21

Prize money - $167,000

Bangkok Invitational

Leaderboard standing - T8

Prize money - $602,500

Jeddah Invitational

Leaderboard standing - 1

Prize money - $4,000,000

Miami Invitational (Stroke Play)

Leaderboard standing - T11

Prize money - $1,500,000

The 2023 season of the LIV Golf League will come to an end after the Team Championship at Trump National Doral, Miami. Brooks Koepka will be seen leading the Smash GC team who currently sit at eighth rank in season-long team standings.