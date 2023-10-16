How does Brooks Koepka’s $4,000,000 bonus reflect on his LIV Golf earnings? Golfer’s all-time winnings on Tour explored

Brooks Koepka finished the regular season events of 2023 on LIV Golf with a win at the Jeddah Invitational. He defeated Talor Gooch in a playoff match to defend his title after they were both locked in the top spot at Royal Greens Golf and Country Club.
After his sensational third victory in the League, he surpassed Bryson DeChambeau to comfortably sit in third spot in the season-long Individual standings. This earned him a bonus prize of $4,000,000 in addition to his winning amount at Jeddah.
In the 2023 season, Brooks Koepka has accumulated a sum of $13,392,583 competing as an individual. Also, with the $4 million bonus added, his grand total comes close to $17 million.
Koepka has garnered slightly over $8 million in the 2022 season in the LIV Golf League. That means, his career earnings on the breakaway series have surpassed the mark of $25 million in total.
Exploring Brooks Koepka's winning amount in each and every tournament on LIV Golf till now
Koepka has played seven events in the 2022 season and 13 events in the 2023 season. He has won three invitational series and finished seven times inside the top 10:
Below are the leaderboard standings and prize money breakout of Brooks Koepka in the LIV Golf League:
2023 season
Mayakoba Invitational
- Leaderboard standing - T27
- Prize money - $158,000
Tuscon Invitational
- Leaderboard standing - T24
- Prize money - $163,00
Orlando Invitational
- Leaderboard standing - 1
- Prize money - $4,000,000
Adelaide Invitational
- Leaderboard standing - T11
- Prize money - $310,000
Singapore Invitational
- Leaderboard standing - 3
- Prize money - $1,500,000
Tulsa Invitational
- Leaderboard standing - T5
- Prize money - $703,333
Washington, D.C. Invitational
- Leaderboard standing - T12
- Prize money - $350,000
Andalucia Invitational
- Leaderboard standing - 3
- Prize money - $1,500,000
London Invitational
- Leaderboard standing - T17
- Prize money - $265,000
Greenbrier Invitational
- Leaderboard standing - T38
- Prize money - $137,000
Bedminster Invitational
- Leaderboard standing - T38
- Prize money - $141,250
Chicago Invitational
- Leaderboard standing - T24
- Prize money - $165,000
Jeddah Invitational
- Leaderboard standing - 1
- Prize money - $4,000,000
2022 Season
As per LIV Golf's official website, Brooks Koepka has won a total of $8,276,100 in prize money playing in the 2022 season. He garnered $5,651,100 from individual competition, and $2,625,000 was his team earnings share.
Below are Koepka's leaderboard standings and individual prize money for the 2022 season:
Portland Invitational
- Leaderboard standing - T16
- Prize money - $240,000
Bedminster Invitational
- Leaderboard standing - T11
- Prize money - $495,000
Boston Invitational
- Leaderboard standing - T26
- Prize money - $160,000
Chicago Invitational
- Leaderboard standing - T21
- Prize money - $167,000
Bangkok Invitational
- Leaderboard standing - T8
- Prize money - $602,500
Jeddah Invitational
- Leaderboard standing - 1
- Prize money - $4,000,000
Miami Invitational (Stroke Play)
- Leaderboard standing - T11
- Prize money - $1,500,000
The 2023 season of the LIV Golf League will come to an end after the Team Championship at Trump National Doral, Miami. Brooks Koepka will be seen leading the Smash GC team who currently sit at eighth rank in season-long team standings.