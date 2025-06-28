How did Bryson DeChambeau perform in Round 2 of LIV Golf Dallas 2025?

After shooting even par in Round 1, Bryson DeChambeau continued his steady play at the 2025 LIV Golf Dallas, finishing Round 2 with another even-par 72 on Saturday, June 28. He sits at T15 on the leaderboard, tied with Brendan Steele and Joaquin Niemann, after finishing his R2 play at Maridoe Golf Club.

DeChambeau’s second round was a mix of birdies and bogeys. After starting with a birdie on the 3rd hole, he dropped a shot for a bogey on the 4th hole. He recovered with birdies on the 6th and 8th holes. Another bogey followed at the par-4 9th, leaving him with a 1-under par score on the front nine.

On the back nine, DeChambeau stayed mostly steady with pars, but bogeyed the 14th and 18th holes. He added a birdie on the par-5 17th to balance things out and finish with a 37 on the back, completing his overall round at even par.

Here is Bryson DeChambeau's hole-by-hole scorecard from Round 2:

Hole 1 (Par 4, 434 yards): Par (4)

Par (4) Hole 2 (Par 5, 655 yards): Par (5)

Par (5) Hole 3 (Par 3, 206 yards): Birdie (2)

Birdie (2) Hole 4 (Par 4, 434 yards): Bogey (5)

Bogey (5) Hole 5 (Par 4, 380 yards): Par (4)

Par (4) Hole 6 (Par 4, 337 yards): Birdie (3)

Birdie (3) Hole 7 (Par 5, 550 yards): Par (5)

Par (5) Hole 8 (Par 3, 164 yards): Birdie (2)

Birdie (2) Hole 9 (Par 4, 497 yards): Bogey (5)

Front Nine Total: 1-under

Hole 10 (Par 4, 466 yards): Par (4)

Par (4) Hole 11 (Par 3, 184 yards): Par (3)

Par (3) Hole 12 (Par 4, 475 yards): Par (4)

Par (4) Hole 13 (Par 5, 577 yards): Par (5)

Par (5) Hole 14 (Par 3, 154 yards): Bogey (4)

Bogey (4) Hole 15 (Par 4, 441 yards): Par (4)

Par (4) Hole 16 (Par 4, 449 yards): Par (4)

Par (4) Hole 17 (Par 5, 612 yards): Birdie (4)

Birdie (4) Hole 18 (Par 4, 528 yards): Bogey (5)

Back Nine Total: 1-over

Round 2 Total: 72 (Even Par)

How has Bryson DeChambeau played in the 2025 season so far?

Bryson DeChambeau is having a strong 2025 season on LIV Golf and in major tournaments. He currently ranks second in the LIV Golf individual standings and has played all eight events so far. DeChambeau has recorded five top-10 finishes and one win this year.

Here are his 2025 LIV Golf results so far:

Riyadh: T6 (-13)

T6 (-13) Adelaide: T18 (-4)

T18 (-4) Hong Kong: T20 (-7)

T20 (-7) Singapore: T10 (-7)

T10 (-7) Miami: 5th (-2)

5th (-2) Mexico City: T2 (-13)

T2 (-13) Korea: 1st (-19)

1st (-19) Virginia: T4 (-13)

Bryson DeChambeau during the first round of the LIV Golf Dallas golf tournament at Maridoe Golf Club. - Source: Imagn

DeChambeau has also played in all three PGA Tour majors so far this year. At the Masters, he finished T5 at 7-under par. He then secured a joint runner-up finish at the PGA Championship, ending 6-under par. At the US Open, where he was the defending champion, DeChambeau missed the cut after finishing 10-over-par.

