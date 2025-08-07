How can Joaquin Niemann clinch the trophy at Individual Championship?

Joaquin Niemann has been one of golf's biggest headlines as of late with his performance this season. The Chilean golfer has his eyes set on clinching LIV Golf's Individual Championship at the end of the season.However, he may not have to wait until the end of the season to do so. Instead, he has a solid opportunity at hailing the Individual Championship trophy at this week's tournament in Chicago.As per the current Individual rankings, Joaquin Niemann leads the list with 206.80 points, while Jon Rahm trails him with 169.16 points. Bryson DeChambeau sits in third place with 136.24 points.Mathematically, Niemann has two ways to seal in the deal at the Boilingbrook Golf Club. He would need a mere 2.37 lead over Rahm this week, providing that Bryson DeChambeau does not win. The other way would be for him to win this week's LIV Golf Chicago. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostAccording to LIV Golf, Joaquin Niemann has an 84.12 percent chance of winning the Individual Championship, while Jon Rahm and Bryson DeChambeau have a 15.70 percent and 0.18 percent chance, respectively.How many points did Joaquin Niemann earn per tournament this LIV Golf season?Here's a look at how Joaquin Niemann accumulated 206.80 points over the past season (via LIV Golf):LIV Golf RiyadhCourse - Riyadh Golf Club, Saudi ArabiaPosition - T33Points Earned - 0Score - 5 under parLIV Golf AdelaideCourse - The Grange Golf Club, AustraliaPosition - WINPoints Earned - 40Score - 13 under parLIV Golf Hong KongCourse - Hong Kong Golf Club at Fanling, Hong KongPosition - T12Points Earned - 4.66Score - 9 under parLIV Golf SingaporeCourse - Sentosa Golf Club, SingaporePosition - WINPoints Earned - 40Score - 17 under parLIV Golf MiamiCourse - Trump National Doral, USAPosition - T33Points Earned - 0Score - 9 over parLIV Golf Mexico CityCourse - Club de Golf Chapultepec, MexicoPosition - WINPoints Earned - 40Score - 16 under parLIV Golf KoreaCourse - Jack Nicklaus Golf Club Korea, South KoreaPosition - T20Points Earned - 0.85Score - 4 under parLIV Golf VirginiaCourse - Robert Trent Jones Golf Club, USAPosition - WINPoints Earned - 40Score - 15 under parLIV Golf DallasCourse - Maridoe Golf Club, USAPosition - T23Points Earned - 1Score - 2 over parLIV Golf AndaluciaCourse - Real Club Valderrama, SpainPosition - T23Points Earned - 0.28Score - 2 over parLIV Golf United KingdomCourse - JCB Golf &amp; Country Club, Great BritainPosition - WINPoints Earned - 40Score - 17 under par