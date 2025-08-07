  • home icon
  • Golf
  • LIV Golf 2025
  • How can Joaquin Niemann clinch the trophy at Individual Championship?

How can Joaquin Niemann clinch the trophy at Individual Championship?

By Lathika Krishna
Modified Aug 07, 2025 00:05 GMT
LIV Golf UK by JCB - Day Three - Source: Getty
Joaquin Niemann, LIV Golf UK by JCB (Image via Getty)

Joaquin Niemann has been one of golf's biggest headlines as of late with his performance this season. The Chilean golfer has his eyes set on clinching LIV Golf's Individual Championship at the end of the season.

Ad

However, he may not have to wait until the end of the season to do so. Instead, he has a solid opportunity at hailing the Individual Championship trophy at this week's tournament in Chicago.

As per the current Individual rankings, Joaquin Niemann leads the list with 206.80 points, while Jon Rahm trails him with 169.16 points. Bryson DeChambeau sits in third place with 136.24 points.

Mathematically, Niemann has two ways to seal in the deal at the Boilingbrook Golf Club. He would need a mere 2.37 lead over Rahm this week, providing that Bryson DeChambeau does not win. The other way would be for him to win this week's LIV Golf Chicago.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending
Ad

According to LIV Golf, Joaquin Niemann has an 84.12 percent chance of winning the Individual Championship, while Jon Rahm and Bryson DeChambeau have a 15.70 percent and 0.18 percent chance, respectively.

How many points did Joaquin Niemann earn per tournament this LIV Golf season?

Here's a look at how Joaquin Niemann accumulated 206.80 points over the past season (via LIV Golf):

LIV Golf Riyadh

Ad
  • Course - Riyadh Golf Club, Saudi Arabia
  • Position - T33
  • Points Earned - 0
  • Score - 5 under par

LIV Golf Adelaide

  • Course - The Grange Golf Club, Australia
  • Position - WIN
  • Points Earned - 40
  • Score - 13 under par

LIV Golf Hong Kong

  • Course - Hong Kong Golf Club at Fanling, Hong Kong
  • Position - T12
  • Points Earned - 4.66
  • Score - 9 under par

LIV Golf Singapore

  • Course - Sentosa Golf Club, Singapore
  • Position - WIN
  • Points Earned - 40
  • Score - 17 under par
Ad

LIV Golf Miami

  • Course - Trump National Doral, USA
  • Position - T33
  • Points Earned - 0
  • Score - 9 over par

LIV Golf Mexico City

  • Course - Club de Golf Chapultepec, Mexico
  • Position - WIN
  • Points Earned - 40
  • Score - 16 under par

LIV Golf Korea

  • Course - Jack Nicklaus Golf Club Korea, South Korea
  • Position - T20
  • Points Earned - 0.85
  • Score - 4 under par

LIV Golf Virginia

  • Course - Robert Trent Jones Golf Club, USA
  • Position - WIN
  • Points Earned - 40
  • Score - 15 under par
Ad

LIV Golf Dallas

  • Course - Maridoe Golf Club, USA
  • Position - T23
  • Points Earned - 1
  • Score - 2 over par

LIV Golf Andalucia

  • Course - Real Club Valderrama, Spain
  • Position - T23
  • Points Earned - 0.28
  • Score - 2 over par

LIV Golf United Kingdom

  • Course - JCB Golf & Country Club, Great Britain
  • Position - WIN
  • Points Earned - 40
  • Score - 17 under par
About the author
Lathika Krishna

Lathika Krishna

Lathika is one of the newer additions to Sportskeeda’s budding golf journalism team and has brought plenty of in-game experience to the role. Having been a golfer for over 12 years now, some of her crowning achievements include winning titles on the Indian Golf Union Ladies tour and Junior Girls Amateur tour.

She currently competes in Division 1 golf in New York, and hopes to play in the U.S. Open and Chevron Championship one day. She is set to cover the 2025 Ryder Cup as well. She is currently pursuing a degree in Business Administration and Management, and holds a Sports Marketing certification from Northwestern University, which helped her learn to draft press releases and ultimately transition into journalism.

Lathika has thus developed a knowledge base that allows her to view golf from both player, spectator and media lenses, enabling her to bring statistics, insights and an understanding of fan emotion together in her copies. She only uses verified information from reliable sources like the PGA TOUR.

Her favorite golfers are Nelly Korda and Tiger Woods, both for their playing style as well as their mental strength. Much of her time away from work is spent playing golf, but she also enjoys spending time with her family and friends, and learning new hobbies or upskilling.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Tushhita Barua
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications