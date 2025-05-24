How did Charley Hull perform in Round 3 of the 2025 Mayakoba Open?

Charley Hull is competing at the Mayakoba Open this week in Mexico. After a lacklustre peformance in initial two rounds, she showed major improvement in Round 3 on Saturday (May 24).

However, Hull started her moving day on a low note. She hit a bogey on the par-4 1st hole. After a series of even pars, she finally saw a breakthrough with a birdie on the par-4 11th hole. The Briton followed it up with two more birdies before closing her day at 2-under 70. In total, she shot three birdies and one bogey on the 72-par course in Round 3.

In her opening round, Charley Hull had hit three birdies and three bogeys to finish at even par. In Round 2, she shot four birdies, four bogeys, and one double bogey to score 3-over 75.

At the time of writing, the ace golfer was placed T39 with a total score of 1-over. Jenny Bae is leading the standings at the moment. She is nine strokes ahead of Charley Hull.

If the 29-year-old wants to win the Mayakoba Open this week, she will not only have to cover up the massive deficit but also perform better than the rest of the field in the final round of the inaugural tournament on Sunday (May 25).

”It's a good week to like get in the emotions and stuff” - Charley Hull

The Mayakoba Open is the final stop on the LPGA Tour before the US Women’s Open next week.

Ahead of the debut event, Charley Hull was asked how she was going to use the week in preparation for the second Major of the season. She answered via ASAP Text:

“It's a good week to like get in the emotions and stuff. Obviously you want to win the tournament and it's a beautiful place, but it's really good going forward next week. Just feel like you're match fit.”

To follow up on that question, the ace golfer was asked whether she planned out her schedule based on where the Major Championships are and where the tournaments preceding them are. However, she shared that she had a different system of chalking out her schedule.

“I'm quite weird. I just look when I can fly out for two weeks and come home for two weeks, because I get homesick. I plan my whole schedule around going out for two and coming back for two.”

Charley Hull is yet to win a tournament this season and has finished in top-ten of one event.

