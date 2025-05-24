5 big names who missed the cut at the Mexico Riviera Maya Open at Mayakoba 2025 ft. Danielle Kang

The second round of the inaugural Mexico Riviera Maya Open has come to a conclusion and the cut line has been set set at four-over. Notably, several big names, including six-time LPGA Tour winner Danielle Kang and 12-time LPGA Tour winner Sei Young Kim, failed to make the cut.

The Mexico Riviera Maya Open kicked off on Thursday, May 22 at the El Camaleón Mayakoba Golf Course. After the second round, Jenny Bae shot to the top of the leaderboard with a total of six-under after 36 holes. Meanwhile, Kang finished with nine-over, far from the four-over cut line, and will not proceed into the third round.

Let’s discuss five big names who underperformed at the Mexico Riviera Maya Open and will not tee off in the tournament weekend.

5 golfers who missed the cut at the 2025 Mexico Riviera Maya Open

#1 Danielle Kang

In Picture: Danielle Kang - Image Source: Imagn

Since turning pro in 2011, Danielle Kang has won six events on the LPGA Tour. She won the 2020 LPGA Drive On Championship and the 2022 Hilton Grand Vacations Tournament of Champions.

Kang opened her first round at the 2025 Mexico Riviera Maya Open with a bogey on the 12th, a disastrous double bogey on the 13th, and a triple bogey on the 14th. On day two, she still struggled after shooting two birdies and five bogeys, with two consecutive bogeys on the 11th and 12th.

#2 Sei Young Kim

In Picture: Sei Young Kim - Image Source: Imagn

South Korean golfer Sei Young Kim competed in the 2025 Chevron Championship, where she finished at T24. Her first missed cut of the year came at the Mizuho Americas Open and her second, at the Mexico Riviera Maya Open.

During her first round at El Camaleón, Kim shot three bogeys on the front nine and a lone birdie on the back nine. She shot three birdies on the back nine and a crippling triple bogey on the par-4 second hole. Her total came to five-over 149 and she narrowly missed the four-over cut line.

#3 Gaby Lopez

In Picture: Gaby Lopez - Source: Imagn

In 2020, Gaby Lopez won the Diamond Resorts Tournament of Champions, and in 2022, the Dana Open. She also won the Blue Bay LPGA in 2018 and was chasing her third LPGA Tour title at the 2025 Mexico Riviera Maya Open.

Lopez shot eight bogeys and one birdie in her first round at the Riviera Maya Open. On day two, she shot five bogeys and four birdies, bringing her total to eight-over 152 after 36 holes.

#4 Yu Liu

In Picture: Yu Liu - Source: Imagn

Chinese golfer Yu Liu has yet to secure her maiden LPGA Tour title since turning pro in 2014. She finished at T74 in the 2025 Chevron Championship, and has missed the cut in four tournaments this year, including the Mexico Riviera Maya Open.

Liu finished the tournament with five-over 149 after shooting four bogeys on day one and five bogeys on day two. She made a total of four birdies across 36 holes.

#5 Sofia Garcia

In Picture: Sofia Garcia - Source: Imagn

Sofia Garcia’s professional golf career kicked off in 2021 and she was chasing her first LPGA Tour title at the Riviera Maya Open. This year, she has teed off in three LPGA Tour events and unfortunately, missed the cut in all.

