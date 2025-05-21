5 big-name golfers to watch out for at the LPGA Mexico Riviera Maya Open at Mayakoba 2025 field ft. Charley Hull

The Mexico Riviera Maya Open at Mayakoba is set to kick off on May 22 at El Camaleón Golf Club. The 144-player field will feature some of the biggest LPGA Tour stars, including Charley Hull and Sei Young Kim.

Ad

The Mexico Riviera Maya Open marks the first time the LPGA Tour will be holding a tournament in Mexico in about eight years. The tournament's inaugural edition will feature 16 LPGA Tour rookies.

Let’s take a closer look at five names to watch out for at the Mexico Riviera Maya Open.

5 golfers teeing off at the 2025 Mexico Riviera Maya Open

#1 Charley Hull

Ad

Trending

Charley Hull - Source: Imagn

English golfer Charley Hull won the CME Group Tour Championship in 2016 and the Volunteers of America Classic in 2022. She also plays on the Ladies European Tour and has won four events on the circuit, including the 2014 Lalla Meryem Cup and the 2024 Aramco Team Series – Riyadh.

Ad

Hull has yet to claim an LPGA tour title this year and will attempt to do so at the Mexico Riviera Maya Open. Her tee-off time is 7:55 a.m. local time.

#2 Linn Grant

Linn Grant - Source: Imagn

Swedish golfer Linn Grant started playing golf professionally in 2021 and claimed her maiden LPGA Tour title in the Dana Open in 2023. She has won six events on the Ladies European Tour, including the 2023 Jabra Ladies Open and the 2024 Volvo Car Scandinavian Mixed, which she won for a second time.

Ad

Grant will tee off at El Camaleón Golf Club at 8:06 a.m. Should she win the tournament, it will mark her first victory this year and second LPGA Tour title.

#3 Sei Young Kim

Sei Young Kim - Source: Imagn

With 12 LPGA Tour wins under her belt, Sei Young Kim is one of the most accomplished players on the circuit. She hasn’t lifted an LPGA Tour trophy since the 2022 Pelican Women's Championship. So, should she win the Mexico Riviera Maya Open, it will end her three-year LPGA Tour title drought. Her tee-off time is 8:06 a.m.

Ad

Sei Young Kim’s best result this year was from the Ford Championship, where she placed T22 after scoring 14-under 274.

#4 Lindy Duncan

Lindy Duncan - Source: Imagn

American golfer Lindy Duncan has yet to claim a professional victory since turning pro in 2013. She won the 2010 Dixie Amateur and the 2012 Northrop Grumman Regional Women's Challenge as an amateur.

Ad

This year, Duncan narrowly missed the Chevron Championship title after losing a playoff to Mao Saigo. She will tee off in the Mexico Riviera Maya Open at 8:06 a.m.

#5 Hye Jin Choi

Hye Jin Choi - Source: Imagn

South Korean golfer Hye Jin Choi has won 12 events on the LPGA of Korea Tour. She has yet to claim a major championship title, but she finished at T9 in the 2025 Chevron Championship and in second position in the 2017 U.S. Women’s Open.

Hye Jin Choi will tee off at 1:06 p.m. in the tournament alongside Yan Liu, Weiwei Zhang, and three other golfers.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Sarah Rishama Madaki Sarah Rishama Madaki is a dedicated Golf Writer at Sportskeeda with a passion for bringing fresh perspectives to the world of sports journalism. With five years of professional experience as a content writer and strategist, she has worked with global brands across diverse industries, including stints at Soot Africa, TWU, Ink Different Hub, and Attrock.



A devoted fan of golf, Sarah stays updated on the sport through platforms like ESPN, SS Golf, and esteemed publications such as Golf Digest and Golf.com. She combines her knowledge of the game with an ability to understand audience preferences, crafting stories that resonate deeply with readers.



Sarah credits Tiger Woods as her inspiration for entering the world of golf. His resilience, innovative contributions to the game, and achievements motivate her to push boundaries in her career.



Beyond golf, Sarah is an avid NFL enthusiast cheering for the Kansas City Chiefs, a fiction novel lover, and a budding gardener. She aspires to one day cover historic events like The Masters at Augusta National Golf Club, bringing fans closer to the heart of the action. Know More