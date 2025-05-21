5 big-name golfers to watch out for at the LPGA Mexico Riviera Maya Open at Mayakoba 2025 field ft. Charley Hull

The Mexico Riviera Maya Open at Mayakoba is set to kick off on May 22 at El Camaleón Golf Club. The 144-player field will feature some of the biggest LPGA Tour stars, including Charley Hull and Sei Young Kim.
The Mexico Riviera Maya Open marks the first time the LPGA Tour will be holding a tournament in Mexico in about eight years. The tournament's inaugural edition will feature 16 LPGA Tour rookies.
Let’s take a closer look at five names to watch out for at the Mexico Riviera Maya Open.
5 golfers teeing off at the 2025 Mexico Riviera Maya Open
#1 Charley Hull
English golfer Charley Hull won the CME Group Tour Championship in 2016 and the Volunteers of America Classic in 2022. She also plays on the Ladies European Tour and has won four events on the circuit, including the 2014 Lalla Meryem Cup and the 2024 Aramco Team Series – Riyadh.
Hull has yet to claim an LPGA tour title this year and will attempt to do so at the Mexico Riviera Maya Open. Her tee-off time is 7:55 a.m. local time.
#2 Linn Grant
Swedish golfer Linn Grant started playing golf professionally in 2021 and claimed her maiden LPGA Tour title in the Dana Open in 2023. She has won six events on the Ladies European Tour, including the 2023 Jabra Ladies Open and the 2024 Volvo Car Scandinavian Mixed, which she won for a second time.
Grant will tee off at El Camaleón Golf Club at 8:06 a.m. Should she win the tournament, it will mark her first victory this year and second LPGA Tour title.
#3 Sei Young Kim
With 12 LPGA Tour wins under her belt, Sei Young Kim is one of the most accomplished players on the circuit. She hasn’t lifted an LPGA Tour trophy since the 2022 Pelican Women's Championship. So, should she win the Mexico Riviera Maya Open, it will end her three-year LPGA Tour title drought. Her tee-off time is 8:06 a.m.
Sei Young Kim’s best result this year was from the Ford Championship, where she placed T22 after scoring 14-under 274.
#4 Lindy Duncan
American golfer Lindy Duncan has yet to claim a professional victory since turning pro in 2013. She won the 2010 Dixie Amateur and the 2012 Northrop Grumman Regional Women's Challenge as an amateur.
This year, Duncan narrowly missed the Chevron Championship title after losing a playoff to Mao Saigo. She will tee off in the Mexico Riviera Maya Open at 8:06 a.m.
#5 Hye Jin Choi
South Korean golfer Hye Jin Choi has won 12 events on the LPGA of Korea Tour. She has yet to claim a major championship title, but she finished at T9 in the 2025 Chevron Championship and in second position in the 2017 U.S. Women’s Open.
Hye Jin Choi will tee off at 1:06 p.m. in the tournament alongside Yan Liu, Weiwei Zhang, and three other golfers.