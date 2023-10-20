“How embarrassing” - Fans react to Greg Norman delivering the LIV Golf Individual Champions ring to Talor Gooch on one knee

Talor Gooch, who won three LIV Golf tournaments this season, won the individual championship of the Saudi Circuit in 2023. He topped the standings with a score of 192 after the Jeddah event last week.

LIV Golf CEO Greg Norman presented Gooch with the individual championship ring in a unique style. He went onto his knees as if he was proposing to Gooch, on the stage and delivered the ring.

The LIV Golf League shared a few pictures of the award ceremony on its X (formerly Twitter account) with a caption, saying:

"Talor Gooch said yes @SharkGregNorman, delivers the Individual Champions ring in style."

However, fans were unimpressed with Greg Norman and flocked to the comments box and wrote:

"How embarrassing."

Here are some more fans reactions:

Talor Gooch started the 2023 LIV Golf tournament at the Mayakoba event, where he finished in 14th place. He then again finished in 14th position at the Tucson event followed by the 18th place finish at the Orlando event.

He won the Adelaide and the Singapore tournaments before clinching the third trophy of the season at the Andalucia. He finished second at the Jeddah event last week.

Here are the results of all the tournaments Talor Gooch played on the LIV Golf in 2023:

Mayakoba: 14

Tucson: 14

Orlando: 18

Adelaide: 1

Singapore: 1

Tulsa: 36

DC: 15

Andalucia: 1

London: 22

Greenbrier: 11

Bedminster: 15

Chicago: 7

Jeddah:2

“So cool"- Talor Gooch on receiving LIV Golf Championship ring

The victory at the LIV Golf Jeddah event helped Talor Gooch to win $18 million in bonuses along with a beautiful ring created by renowned jeweler Ben Baller. Gooch had no idea about the ring but was happy to receive it.

He liked the ring and speaking about the jewel, Gooch said (via LIV Golf):

“I had no idea about it until last night. So cool. Everyone was blown away,” Gooch said. “Like, Ben Baller just made that? That’s so cool.”

Here are the 2023 LIV Golf standings after the Jeddah event:

1 Talor Gooch 14

2 Cameron Smith

3 Brooks Koepka

4 Bryson DeChambeau

5 Dustin Johnson

6 Patrick Reed

7 Harold Varner III

8 Mito Pereira

9 Branden Grace

10 Charles Howell III

11 Sebastian Muñoz

12 Peter Uihlein

13 Anirban Lahiri

14 Dean Burmester

15 Carlos Ortiz

16 Cameron Tringale

17 Sergio Garcia

18 Marc Leishman

19 Brendan Steele

20 Richard Bland

21 Joaquin Niemann

22 Scott Vincent

23 Jason Kokrak

24 Louis Oosthuizen

25 Henrik Stenson

26 Abraham Ancer

27 Matt Wolff

28 Pat Perez

29 Danny Lee

30 Kevin Na

Talor Gooch will next compete at the LIV Golf Team Championship, which is scheduled to take place from October 20 to October 22 in Miami.