“How the f*ck did that miss?”: Tyrrell Hatton on putting AFL golf balls ahead of LIV Golf Adelaide event

The LIV Golf Series recently had a fun challenge for its players ahead of the LIV Golf Adelaide event. They asked their golfers to putt AFL Golf balls during the practice rounds. The AFL Golf ball is quite different from a normal golf ball, the main difference being that it is egg-shaped.

Needless to say, that makes it even tougher for the ball to be putt in, and all golfers were given three or four tries to make a shot. Jon Rahm went up first and ended up missing the first two shots. However, he made the third shot and was quite delighted with himself.

"One out of three, I'll take it," he said.

After a few more attempts by Cameron Smith and other golfers, it was Tyrrell Hatton's turn to try his luck at putting the AFL Golf ball. Sadly for Hatton, he ended up missing the putt and he was not pleased.

Expressing shock at his missed putt, Tyrrell Hatton said:

"How the f*ck did that miss?"

The likes of Sergio Garcia and other team players also tried to put it in, but very few of them found success. The challenge proved to be a fun break ahead of the upcoming LIV Golf Adelaide tournament.

Round 1 tee times and groupings for LIV Golf Adelaide explored

Following are the groupings and tee times for the 2024 LIV Golf Adelaide event:

Group 1: Cameron Smith, Jon Rahm, Sergio Garcia

Group 2: Phil Mickelson, Kevin Na, Bubba Watson

Group 3: Dustin Johnson, Martin Kaymer, Bryson DeChambeau

Group 4: Henrik Stenson, lan Poulter, Lee Westwood

Group 5: Abraham Ancer, Eugenio Chacarra, David Puig

Group 6: Graeme McDowell, Jason Kokrak, Talor Gooch

Group 7: Harold Varner III, Patrick Reed, Pat Perez

Group 8: Cameron Tringale, Brendan Steele, Andy Ogletree

Group 9: Caleb Surratt, Tyrrell Hatton, Kieran Vincent

Group 10: Marc Leishman, Matt Jones, Lucas Herbert

Group 11: Charles Howell Ill, Paul Casey, Anirban Lahiri

Group 12: Carlos Ortiz, Mito Pereira, Sebastian Munoz

Group 13: Dean Burmester, Charles Schwartzel, Brendan Grace

Group 14: Thomas Pieters, Matthe Wolff, Pete Uihlein

Group 15: Danny Lee, Scott Vincent, Jinichiro Kozuma

Group 16: Adrian Meronk, Kalle Samooja, Richard Bland

Group 17: Anthony Kim, Sam Horsfield, Hudson Swafford

Group 18: Louis Oosthuizen, Joaquin Niemann, Brooks Koepka

Cameron Smith is the home favorite going into the tournament at the Grangle Golf Club. Joaquin Niemann is another favorite to win the event, while Talor Gooch is the defending champion for the tournament.