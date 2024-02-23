Joaquin Niemann on getting the 2024 Masters invite - “I’m focused on right now and to keep doing better”

LIV golfer Joaquin Niemann has set his eye straight on winning a Major in 2024.

The Chilean golfer recently teed off at the International Series Oman, an Asian Tour event. In a conversation with golf analyst Joy Chakravarty, he spoke about his mindset after receiving a special invite for the Masters from the tournament officials.

The LIV golfer has aimed to get into the Major for a while. After winning the 2024 LIV Golf Mayakoba event, he spoke about competing in and winning the Majors. However, as he competes in LIV Golf, Niemann had trouble getting ranking points to qualify for them.

Speaking about getting the Masters invite, Niemann said:

“Yeah it was exciting. I’m focused on right now and to keep doing better. It’s another week where I can prove that.”

Joaquin Niemann started the new with a victory at the LIV Golf Mayakoba event, the 2024 season-opening event of the Saudi circuit. He defeated Sergio Garcia in a playoff to win the tournament.

Following his victory, Niemann expressed his desire to compete at the Majors. He said (via CNN):

"Obviously my goal is to get to the Masters. I’m one of a few of the players on LIV that don’t have a spot in the majors. I know I want to be there. I know I want to play in those four events and I know if I play there, I have a chance to win. My goal for now is to get there."

Niemann has now earned a spot in the first Major of the year, which will take place in April at the Augusta National Golf Club.

Eighteen LIV golfers have secured their spot at the Masters this year, including the reigning champion Jon Rahm. Other Saudi circuit players who will compete include Bryson DeChambeau, Sergio Garcia, Tyrrell Hatton, Dustin Johnson, Brooks Koepka, Phil Mickelson, Adrian Meronk, Patrick Reed, Charl Schwartzel, Cameron Smith and Bubba Watson.

How many Majors has Joaquin Niemann won?

Having turned pro in 2018, Joaquin Niemann has won 11 professional tournaments. However, he is still seeking his first Major victory, having competed in all four Majors in the past.

He tied for 16th place at The Masters last year, which is his highest finish ever. His best finish in the US Open and PGA Championship came in a tie for 23rd in 2020 and 2022, respectively. His best result at The Open Championship came in 2022 when he placed T53.