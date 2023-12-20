How far does Charlie Woods hit his driver? Maximum range of the golf prodigy explored

Charlie Woods wowed the crowd at the PNC Championship with a powerful 323-yard drive on the 13th hole. Despite the hole officially measuring 321 yards, Charlie's exceptional swing and precision allowed him to go beyond, landing just past the green.

You can watch a clip of the same here:

On the subsequent hole, Charlie Woods faced a different challenge, losing the ball to the right. However, even in this moment, his talent shone through. The ball found the right side of the fairway, traveling 232 yards, approximately 40 shorter than his impressive drive just a hole earlier.

Charlie's average drive, albeit based on this small sample size of two drives, positions him above the curve for his age. His skill, precision, and power on the golf course are undeniably impressive.

What did father Tiger say about Charlie Woods's game?

After hitting the powerful 323-yard drive on the 13th hole, Tiger Woods praised his son during an interview.

"His speed has gone dramatically up this year. He's hitting it past me now," Tiger said.

"I'm just happy for him [Charlie Woods], that whenever he hits a shot that he wants to hit, that he's able to pull that off and I've seen him do it in practice and it's always fun and enjoyable to see him pull it off in a competitive environment, and I just see him just learning and growing."

Tiger concluded:

"I think that people have probably seen how much he's grown physically from last year and that's the challenging part of it, is that trying to figure out swing path and clubs and fit and gram weights and everything's a moving target right so that's the the hard part."

In the opening round, Team Woods, led by Tiger and Charlie Woods, shot an 8-under 64 at the Ritz Carlton Golf Club in Orlando. Despite their prowess on the par 5s and consistent birdies, the duo found themselves trailing Team Kuchar by seven strokes going into Sunday.

On the final day, the duo improved their performance, carding an impressive 11-under 61 in challenging windy conditions. While they didn't clinch the victory, their combined score of 19 under secured them a share of fifth place.

The Woods duo's consistent top-10 finishes in the PNC Championship underscore their success in the event. The 2023 tournament capped off another memorable chapter in their father-son golf journey.