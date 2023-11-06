“How hard is it to shoot 59 like”: Padraig Harrington shares his thoughts after $350,000 win at Timbertech Championship 

On Sunday, Padraig Harrington dreamed of ending the final round with a 59 at the Timbertech Championship on the Old Course at Broken Sound, but then in the middle of his round, he started struggling with his game.

Harrington acknowledged that after birding six of his first seven holes, he "hit a wall." He was dreaming of cracking the sub-60 barrier, but then he started struggling and even faced two bogeys; first at hole number 9 and then at hole number 17.

Padraig Harrington went on to talk about the same:

“I made plenty of birdies, but I struggled in the middle of the round every day, so it was nice to get that start.”

He further added:

“I tried to keep riding it to be honest and on number eight I nearly holed for birdie to go seven-under and I was working it out in my head, ‘This is par 71, you only need to make 12 and that would be a 59’. How hard is it to shoot 59 like? I just hit a wall then.”

Nevertheless, the Irishman became a proud owner of the Timbertech Championship title and a whopping $350,000 in prize money. He finished his third round with a 64 and earned a sixteen-under total, leaving Charlie Wi and Bernhard Langer, seven shots behind. However, both of them bagged $187,500 with this win.

A sneak peek at Padraig Harrington’s 2022-2023 events

Harrington, who plays on the PGA Tour, DP World Tour, and PGA Champions Tour, managed to earn a few best finishes this season. However, he was only able to win in the PGA Champion Tour.

He participated in seven tournaments on the PGA Tour this year. Out of which, he was able to grab just a top-10 finish at the Valero Texas Open. His other best finish was at the US Open tournament, where he finished in the T27 place.

Furthermore, the 52-year-old golfer has participated in eight DP World Tour events. Among these, he achieved three top-25 finishes. First, he placed fourth at the HSBC Championship in Abu Dhabi.

After that, Harrington placed T25 in the Ras al Khaimah Championship and T20 at the Omega European Masters.

The 2022 U.S. Open Champion has played 12 events in the PGA Champion Tour this year. Padraig Harrington has managed to get top-10 finishes nine times and has won twice.

His first win came in June at the Dick’s Sporting Goods Open and his second victory came at the Timbertech Championship.