2023 TimberTech Championship: Prize money payouts of $2,200,000 PGA Tour Champions tournament explored

By Kunal Singh
Modified Nov 06, 2023 18:34 GMT
TimberTech Championship - Final Round
Padraig Harrington at the 2023 TimberTech Championship (via Getty Images)

The 2023 TimberTech Championship has been successfully concluded at the Broken Sound Club - The Old Course. Irish golfer Padraig Harrington won his sixth PGA Tour Champions title after defeating Charlie Wi and Bernhard Langer by seven strokes. For his dominating victory, he earned a paycheck of $350,000 out of the $2,200,000 prize purse.

The tied runner-ups, Wi and Langer, received a paycheck of $187,500. Meanwhile, golfers who finished tied for fourth rank, Ernie Els and Shane Bertsch, were rewarded with a prize money payout of $130,000.

Below is the prize money payout to all the golfers in the 2023 TimberTech Championship:

  • 1 - Padraig Harrington ($350,000)
  • T2 - Charlie Wi ($187,500)
  • T2 - Bernhard Langer ($187,500)
  • T4 - Ernie Els ($130,000)
  • T4 - Shane Bertsch ($130,000)
  • T6 - Marco Dawson ($79,473)
  • T6 - Ken Duke ($79,473)
  • T6 - David Toms ($79,473)
  • 9 - Alex Cejka ($61,600)
  • T10 - Lee Janzen ($50,600)
  • T10 - Paul Goydos ($50,600)
  • T10 - Paul Broadhurst ($50,600)
  • T10 - Rob Labritz ($50,600)
  • T14 - Rod Pampling ($37,400)
  • T14 - Miguel Ángel Jiménez ($37,400)
  • T14 - Stephen Ames ($37,400)
  • T14 - Jerry Kelly ($37,400)
  • T14 - Mike Weir ($37,400)
  • T19 - Darren Clarke ($28,215)
  • T19 - Harrison Frazar ($28,215)
  • T19 - Scott McCarron ($28,215)
  • T19 - K.J. Choi ($28,215)
  • T23 - Dicky Pride ($23,650)
  • T23 - Jeff Maggert ($23,650)
  • T25 - Tim O'Neal ($20,064)
  • T25 - Steven Alker ($20,064)
  • T25 - Joe Durant ($20,064)
  • T25 - Vijay Singh ($20,064)
  • T25 - Stuart Appleby ($20,064)
  • T30 - Y.E. Yang ($16,225)
  • T30 - Retief Goosen ($16,225)
  • T30 - Ken Tanigawa ($16,225)
  • T30 - Scott Dunlap ($16,225)
  • T34 - Tim Petrovic ($14,190)
  • T34 - Robert Karlsson ($14,190)
  • T36 - Bob Estes ($12,613)
  • T36 - Glen Day ($12,613)
  • T36 - Justin Leonard ($12,613)
  • T39 - Colin Montgomerie ($10,780)
  • T39 - Brett Quigley ($10,780)
  • T39 - Richard Green ($10,780)
  • T39 - John Huston ($10,780)
  • T39 - Paul Stankowski ($10,780)
  • T44 - Scott Parel ($9,020)
  • T44 - Rocco Mediate ($9,020)
  • T44 - Thongchai Jaidee ($9,020)
  • T47 - Billy Andrade ($7,920)
  • T47 - Mario Tiziani ($7,920)
  • 49 - Steve Flesch ($7,260)

How has Padraig Harrington performed in the 2023 TimberTech Championship?

The 52-year-old Irish professional golfer had a great time at the Broken Sound Club - The Old Course in the recently concluded 2023 TimberTech Championship. He started off with a blistering 4 under 67 that included six birdies and a double bogey in the first round on Friday.

Later, Padraig Harrington bettered his scorecard with a bogey-less round of 5 under 66. He carded five birdies on Saturday.

Finally, on Sunday, he shot the best of three rounds. He carded 7 under 64 with the help of nine birdies and two bogeys.

He won the 2023 TimberTech Championship by a huge seven-stroke margin over Charlie Wi and Bernhard Langer to record his sixth victory on the PGA Tour Champions.

Edited by Luke Koshi
