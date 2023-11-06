Padraig Harrington WITB: What is inside the 2023 TimberTech Championship winner’s bag?

Padraig Harrington recently won the TimberTech Championship on November 5th at the Old Course at Broken Sound. The 52-year-old golfer has been a loyal user of the golf equipment by Wilson Staff, which he joined as a brand ambassador in 1998.

This implies that the Wilson bag, irons and wedges have been critical to his performance over the last 25 years. Not only that but Harington has also included the Titleist TSR3 driver and the TaylorMade Stealth 2 fairway wood in his bag.

Below is the complete list of equipment that Padraig Harrington carries in his bag.

Driver:

Titleist TSR3 driver, with Fujikura Ventus 7x shaft

Fairway Wood:

TaylorMade Stealth 2 Fairway Wood, with Project X Hzrdus 2.7 TX stiff shafts

Irons:

Wilson Staff FG Tour V4 Utility Iron, with Accra Tour Z X Hybrid M5 shaft

Wilson Staff Model CB Forged Irons, with KBS Tour-V 125 TX shafts

Wedges:

Wilson Staff Model Forged Wedge, with KBS Tour-V 120 TX shaft

TaylorMade ZTP Milled Wedge, with KBS Tour-V 120 TX shaft

Wilson Staff Model HT Wedge, with KBS Tour-V 120 TX shaft

Putter:

Odyssey White Hot OG 2-Ball Putter, with Odyssey Stroke Lab Shaft

Golf Ball:

Titleist Pro V1 golf ball

Golf Shoes:

FootJoy Alpha golf shoes

Padraig Harrington’s stunning performance at the Timbertech Championship

Padraig Harrington won the TimberTech Championship title and earned $350,000 after shooting a final-round 7-under 64. He won by seven strokes over Charlie Wi and defending champion Bernhard Langer.

Harington had a fantastic start after finishing round two with a 66. He made six birdies in the opening seven holes on Sunday.

He then made three more birdies, followed by a few bogeys. The Irishman finished the race with 16 under 194, clinching his second victory of the 2023 season.

Speaking about his game after the final round, Harrington said (as per Golfweek):

"It doesn’t get much better. I hit some close shots, and I also made some good putts. I also got a couple of nice breaks, which is the sort of things that happens when you win a golf tournament. I was actually thinking about shooting a 59 when I hit it close at 8."

With this win, the 2022 US Senior Open Champion also climbed to third place from the ninth position on the Charles Schwab Champion points leaderboard. The Charles Schwab Cup Playoffs consist of three legs, with the second one being the TimberTech Championship.