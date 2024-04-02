How does Jon Rahm’s Masters dinner menu compare to Scottie Scheffler’s menu from last year? Have a look

A couple of weeks ago, the official menu for the upcoming Masters Champions Dinner in honor of the reigning champion, Jon Rahm, was revealed on the tournament's official page. This year's Champions Dinner will be quite different from the last one, which was served in honor of the Masters 2022 champion, Scottie Scheffler.

Last time, the starters included cheeseburger sliders and firecracker shrimp. However, this time, the starting course will feature Basque crab salad and potatoes.

The main course this time will have a Spanish flavor, with options such as turbot with white asparagus or Basque ribeye with Tudela lettuce and piquillo peppers. Last time, the main course consisted of the Texas Ribeye Steak or Blackened Redfish with family-style mac & cheese, jalapeno creamed corn, fried Brussels sprouts, and seasoned fries.

Additionally, acorn-fed Iberian ham-cured pork loin, Idiazabal cheese, black truffle, and a Spanish omelet with onions and confit potatoes will also be served as an appetizer. Special mention for lentejas estofodas, which is referred to as 'Mama Rahm's Classic Lentil Stew', which is a dish by the Spaniard's grandmother.

The two-time major champion disclosed that this year's Champions Dinner menu was inspired by the northern Spanish Basque country, particularly Bilbao. He included all his favorite dishes with the help of renowned chef José Andrés. Rahm revealed that Andrés even called his grandmother for the recipe of her special dish.

"If somebody doesn't like it, please just don't tell me," he said as per LIV Golf. "Don't tell anyone actually. It means a little bit too much to me to hear it."

Last time, warm chocolate chip skillet cookies were served as dessert. This year's dessert will feature 'Milhojas de Crema y Nata', which is a puff pastry cake with custard and Chantilly Cream.

Here's a look at the complete menu for the Masters Champions Dinner 2024:

Tapas y Pintxos

Ibéricos: Acorn-Fed Iberian Ham Cured Pork Loin

Idiazabal con Trufa Negra—Idiazabal Cheese, Black Truffle

Tortilla de Patatas: Spanish Omelette, Onions, and Confit Potatoes

Chistorra con Patata, Spicy Basque Chorizo, and Potato

Lentejas Estofadas: Mama Rahm's Classic Lentil Stew

Croqueta de Pollo: Creamy Chicken Fritters, Confit Potatoes

First Course

Ensalada de Txangurro: Basque Crab Salad, Potato Main Course

Chuletón a la Parrilla- Basque Ribeye, Tudela Lettuce, and Piquillo Peppers

Rodaballo al Pil-Pil, Turbot, and Navarra White Asparagus

Dessert

Milhojas de Crema y Nata: Puff Pastry Cake, Custard & Chantilly Cream

Expand Tweet

How did the Masters Champions Dinner's menu look?

Here's a look at the 2023 Masters Champions Dinner served in honor of Scottie Scheffler:

Cheeseburger Sliders

Served Scottie style

Firecracker Shrimp

Sweet Thai Chili & Sriracha Mayo

Tortilla Soup

Avacado crispy blue tortilla strips, Sour cream, Cilantro, and lime

Texas Ribeye Steak or Blackened Redfish

Family-style mac & cheese, Jalapeno creamed corn, fried Brussels sprouts, Seasoned fries

Warm chocolate chip skillet cookie

Milk & Cookie ice cream