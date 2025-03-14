How did Jordan Spieth perform in R1 of The Players Championship 2025? Scorecard explored

\Jordan Spieth delivered a thrilling performance during the opening round of the 2025 Players Championship at TPC Sawgrass. His dynamic play kept the fans on edge throughout the game with his 2-under 34 across the first round. Spieth kept himself in contention despite having a roller coaster of birdies, eagles, and a few setbacks and concluded the first nine just two shots off the lead with a final score of 2-under 70.

Ad

Jordan Spieth started his round on the back nine, making an impressive shot on the par-4 10 hole, trying to set an early momentum. His ball landed just 14 inches away from the hole, making an easy tap-in birdie for him. Building onto that momentum on the par-5 11th, Spieth displayed his exceptional bunker skills. A stunning shot from the green side bunker helped him earn an eagle and swiftly pushed him into the early lead.

Ad

Trending

Ad

When he transitioned to the front nine, his play became more subdued. Reports say that in his front nine, he made one birdie, one bogey, and several pars. Basically, the front nine was much more stable than the back nine.

However, his strong start soon hit a rough patch. On the par-4 12th, Spieth missed on an 8-foot birdie putt and had to settle for a par. In the same way, he made another par on the 13th, but the real trouble came for him on the par-4 14th. He misjudged a tee shot that landed in the water and resulted in a costly double bogey. His struggles continued with a bogey on the 15th, bringing him back to even par.

Ad

Yet, being true to form, Jordan Spieth bounced back in style. On par-5 16th, he pulled off another eagle hole-out, regaining his momentum. Facing the infamous island green on the par-3 17th, he safely landed on the putting surface but then struggled with a three-pull from 54 feet, leading to a bogey.

Spieth quickly bounced back on the 18th by landing an approachable shot, which was just 4 feet away, calmly sinking the birdie putt and finishing his front nine at 2-under 34. He made two eagles, two birdies, and three bogeys in his first nine holes.

Ad

On his second nine, Spieth posted seven pars along with a single birdie and a bogey. He is currently tied 31st in the leaderboard along with 15 others.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Spieth Previous records at The Players Championship

Jordan Spieth has made nine appearances at The Players Championships, with his best finish being T4 in 2014, when he made his debut at the tournament. This was followed by three successive instances of missing the cut from 2015-2017.

In 2018, Spieth made the cut but finished at tied 41st along with Brice Garrett, Ted Potter Jr., Patrick Reed and Jhonattan Vegas. The American then missed the cut in 2019 before finishing tied 48th in 2021 along with Dustin Johnson, Adam Scott, Nick Taylor Michael Thompson, Chris Kirk and Lucas Glover.

After missing the cut in 2022, Jordan Spieth produced his best performance at The Players Championships in 2023, finishing 19th alongside seven others, that included Jason Day and Xander Schauffele.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback