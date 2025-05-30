How did Jordan Spieth perform in Round 2 of the 2025 Memorial Tournament?

Jordan Spieth fired a 3-under 69 in the second round of the Memorial Tournament to jump nine spots to T5. Following the 36-hole action, he was aggregating at 3-under, four strokes off the lead.

On Friday, May 30, Spieth had a steady start at Muirfield Village as he began with three pars. He bogeyed the fourth hole but evened it out with a birdie on the 7th. On the last six holes, he picked up four birdies against a lone bogey to finish 3-under par.

Following the second round, Jordan Spieth was four strokes behind Ben Griffin and Nick Taylor. While Griffin remained unmoved even after shooting even par, Taylor made a three-spot jump after carding a 4-under 68. Akshay Bhatia was two strokes back after carding 69, while Scottie Scheffler shot a 2-under 72 to finish at solo fourth after Day 2.

Here's a look at the leaderboard for the Memorial Tournament 2025 after Round 2:

T1. Nick Taylor: -7

T1. Ben Griffin: -7

3. Akshay Bhatia: -5

4. Scottie Scheffler: -4

T5. Sam Burns: -3

T5. Shane Lowry: -3

T5. Jordan Spieth: -3

T8. Tom Hoge: -2

T8. Russell Henley: -2

T8. Xander Schauffele: -2

T8. Collin Morikawa: -2

T12. Ryan Fox: E

T12. Mackenzie Hughes: E

T12. Jacob Bridgeman: E

T12. Harris English: E

T12. Justin Rose: E

T12. Eric Cole: E

T18. Ryan Gerard: +1

T18. Sungjae Im: +1

T18. Taylor Pendrith: +1

T18. Robert MacIntyre: +1

T18. Patrick Cantlay: +1

T18. Keegan Bradley: +1

T18. Rickie Fowler: +1

T18. Tony Finau: +1

T18. Bud Cauley: +1

Jordan Spieth's hole-by-hole performance at the Memorial Tournament 2025, Round 2 explored

Here's a look at hole-by-hole performance of Jordan Spieth at the Memorial Tournament 2025, Round 2:

Par 4, Hole 1: 4 (E)

Par 4, Hole 2: 4 (E)

Par 4, Hole 3: 4 (E)

Par 3, Hole 4: 4 (+1)

Par 5, Hole 5: 5 (+1)

Par 4, Hole 6: 4 (+1)

Par 5, Hole 7: 4 (E)

Par 3, Hole 8: 3 (E)

Par 4, Hole 9: 4 (E)

OUT: 36 (E)

Par 4, Hole 10: 4 (E)

Par 5, Hole 11: 5 (E)

Par 3, Hole 12: 3 (-1)

Par 4, Hole 13: 3 (E)

Par 4, Hole 14: 5 (-1)

Par 5, Hole 15: 4 (-1)

Par 3, Hole 16: 3 (-2)

Par 4, Hole 17: 3 (-3)

Par 4, Hole 18: 3 (-3)

IN: 33 (-3)

Total: 69 (-3)

Par: 72

