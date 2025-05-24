  • home icon
  • Golf
  • How did Jordan Spieth perform in Round 3 of the 2025 Charles Schwab Challenge?

How did Jordan Spieth perform in Round 3 of the 2025 Charles Schwab Challenge?

By Sonali Verma
Modified May 24, 2025 19:21 GMT
PGA: Charles Schwab Challenge - Third Round - Source: Imagn
Jordan Spieth at the Charles Schwab Challenge - Third Round - Source: Imagn

Jordan Spieth completed his third round at the 2025 Charles Schwab Challenge with a score of 3-under 67 on Saturday (May 24).

Ad

Spieth had a strong start with an eagle on the par-5 1st hole. He followed it with a birdie and a bogey on the front nine, making the turn in 33 strokes. On the back nine, he added two birdies and one bogey to finish the day at 3-under in 67 strokes.

In the first round, Spieth had made three birdies and two bogeys to card a 1-under 69. On Friday (May 23), he shot a 1-over 71 with two birdies and three bogeys.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending
Jordan Spieth at the Charles Schwab Challenge - Third Round - Source: Imagn
Jordan Spieth at the Charles Schwab Challenge - Third Round - Source: Imagn

After three rounds, Jordan Spieth stands at 3-under for the tournament and is currently tied for 36th place.

Ad

Matti Schmid has the tournament lead at 14-under, with Ben Griffin two strokes behind. Emiliano Grillo, Andrew Novak, and Rickie Fowler are all five strokes behind at T3.

How did Jordan Spieth perform in the first two rounds at the Charles Schwab Challenge?

Jordan Spieth had a mixed start at the 2025 Charles Schwab Challenge at Colonial Country Club, showing promise on Thursday (May 22) before slipping down the leaderboard in the second round.

Ad

Here is a detailed look at Spieth’s scorecard from the opening two rounds at Colonial Country Club.

Round 1

  • Hole 1 (par 5) - 5
  • Hole 2 (par 4) - 4
  • Hole 3 (par 4) - 4
  • Hole 4 (par 3) - 3
  • Hole 5 (par 4) - 4
  • Hole 6 (par 4) - 3
  • Hole 7 (par 4) - 4
  • Hole 8 (par 3) - 3
  • Hole 9 (par 4) - 3
  • Hole 10 (par 4) - 4
  • Hole 11 (par 5) - 5
  • Hole 12 (par 4) - 5
  • Hole 13 (par 3) - 3
  • Hole 14 (par 4) - 4
  • Hole 15 (par 4) - 3
  • Hole 16 (par 3) - 3
  • Hole 17 (par 4) - 5
  • Hole 18 (par 4) - 4
Ad

Round 2

  • Hole 1 (par 5) - 5
  • Hole 2 (par 4) - 4
  • Hole 3 (par 4) - 4
  • Hole 4 (par 3) - 4
  • Hole 5 (par 4) - 4
  • Hole 6 (par 4) - 4
  • Hole 7 (par 4) - 4
  • Hole 8 (par 3) - 3
  • Hole 9 (par 4) - 4
  • Hole 10 (par 4) - 3
  • Hole 11 (par 5) - 5
  • Hole 12 (par 4) - 4
  • Hole 13 (par 3) - 4
  • Hole 14 (par 4) - 4
  • Hole 15 (par 4) - 5
  • Hole 16 (par 3) - 3
  • Hole 17 (par 4) - 3
  • Hole 18 (par 4) - 4
About the author
Sonali Verma

Sonali Verma

Know More
Edited by Tushar Bahl
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications