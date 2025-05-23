How did Jordan Spieth perform in the 2025 Charles Schwab Challenge, Round 2?

American golfer Jordan Spieth is chasing his 14th PGA Tour win in the ongoing Charles Schwab Challenge. He performed below expectations in his second round, finishing with one over and falling 27 spots down the leaderboard.

Born in Dallas, Texas, Spieth won the U.S. Junior Amateur in 2009 and 2011. He turned pro in 2012 and has won several notable tournaments, including the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, RBC Heritage, and Tour Championship. He has also won every major except the PGA Championship.

On day two at the Charles Schwab Challenge, Jordan Spieth struggled and went birdie-free on the front nine. He made even par on all holes except the par-3 fourth, where he shot a bogey.

On the back nine, Jordan Spieth fared even worse, with two birdies on the 10th and 17th and two bogeys on the 13th and 15th. At the end of the day, he finished with one-over 71. This brought him to even par across 36 holes.

The 31-year-old golfer is now sitting at T62, tied with Michael Kim, Seamus Power, Austin Eckroat, and 14 other golfers. He is 11 strokes behind Ben Griffin and Matti Schmid, who are currently at the top of the leaderboard with 11-under.

Here’s a look at Spieth’s scorecard from his second round at the 2025 Charles Schwab Challenge:

Round 2:

Hole 1 (par 5) - 5

Hole 2 (par 4) - 4

Hole 3 (par 4) - 4

Hole 4 (par 3) - 4

Hole 5 (par 4) - 4

Hole 6 (par 4) - 4

Hole 7 (par 4) - 4

Hole 8 (par 3) - 3

Hole 9 (par 4) - 4

Hole 10 (par 4) - 3

Hole 11 (par 5) - 5

Hole 12 (par 4) - 4

Hole 13 (par 3) - 4

Hole 14 (par 4) - 4

Hole 15 (par 4) - 5

Hole 16 (par 3) - 3

Hole 17 (par 4) - 3

Hole 18 (par 4) - 4

How did Jordan Spieth perform in his opening round at the 2025 Charles Schwab Challenge?

Jordan Spieth had a strong opening round at the 2025 Charles Schwab Challenge. On day one at the Colonial Country Club, he opened with even par on his first two holes and shot his first bogey of the day on the 12th. His first birdie came on the 15th, which he followed with another bogey on the 17th.

Spieth went bogey-free on the front nine and made even par on all holes except the sixth and the ninth, in which he shot two birdies. He ended his round with one-under 69, which placed him at T28.

Here’s a look at Jordan Spieth’s scorecard from his opening round at the Colonial Country Club:

Round 1

Hole 1 (par 5) - 5

Hole 2 (par 4) - 4

Hole 3 (par 4) - 4

Hole 4 (par 3) - 3

Hole 5 (par 4) - 4

Hole 6 (par 4) - 3

Hole 7 (par 4) - 4

Hole 8 (par 3) - 3

Hole 9 (par 4) - 3

Hole 10 (par 4) - 4

Hole 11 (par 5) - 5

Hole 12 (par 4) - 5

Hole 13 (par 3) - 3

Hole 14 (par 4) - 4

Hole 15 (par 4) - 3

Hole 16 (par 3) - 3

Hole 17 (par 4) - 5

Hole 18 (par 4) - 4

