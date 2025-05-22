How did Jordan Spieth perform in Round 1 of the 2025 Charles Schwab Challenge?

Jordan Spieth is competing at the 2025 Charles Schwab Challenge this week and had a good start to his campaign. He was placed T28 after concluding his opening round and is likely to slip further down in the leaderboard at Colonial Country Club in Texas on Thursday (May 22).

Spieth initially had a small stumble after carding a bogey on the par-4 12th hole, however, he recovered quickly with a birdie on the par-4 15th hole. The ace golfer faced another roadblock with a bogey on the par-4 17th hole.

He posted a series of even pars before hitting birdies towards the end of his round on the 6th and 9th holes. In total, Spieth recorded three birdies and two bogeys to close the day at 1-under 69 on the 70-par course.

At the moment, John Pak is leading the standings with a total score of 7-under. However, Spieth still has three more rounds to cover up the deficit and be in contention to win the title this week.

The ace golfer will tee off with Chris Kirk and Tommy Fleetwood at 1:45 p.m. ET for Round 2 on Friday (May 23).

How has Jordan Spieth performed in the 2025 season so far?

Jordan Spieth at the 2025 PGA Championship (Source: Imagn)

Jordan Spieth had sustained a wrist injury in August last year. Although he made his return to the PGA Tour this season, he has been struggling with his form for quite some time.

The former World No. 1 made 12 starts this year but managed to make the top ten in only three of them. The golfer is yet to register a win this season and his best result came at the CJ Cup Byron Nelson.

Here's taking a look at Spieth's 2025 season performance so far:

(Major Championships are marked in bold)

AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am: T69 (E)

WM Phoenix Open: T4 (16-under)

Genesis Invitational: CUT

Cognizant Classic: T9 (14-under)

Players Championship: 59 (4-over)

Valspar Championship: T28 (2-under)

Valero Texas Open: T12 (3-under)

Masters: T14 (3-under)

RBC Heritage: T18 (9-under)

CJ Cup Byron Nelson: 4 (19-under)

Truist Championship: T34 (4-under)

PGA Championship: CUT

Recently, Jordan Spieth also confirmed his participation at the Travelers Championship this year. Here's looking at his past record at the tournament:

2020: T54 (6-under)

2022: CUT

2024: T63 (2-under)

The Travelers Championship will take place from June 18 to 22 this year at TPC River Highlands in Cromwell, Connecticut. World no. 1 Scottie Scheffler is the defending champion of the tournament.

Spieth did not take part in Rory McIlroy and Tiger Woods' tech-forward league TGL earlier this year. Since the league was stationed in Florida and the Dallas resident had a growing family, he had opted out of participating in the event due to the "scheduling" conflicts.

