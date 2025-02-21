Jordan Spieth claims he's been approached to play in Tiger Woods' TGL: "Throw one of these venues in Dallas"

Jordan Spieth made his return to the PGA Tour this season after suffering from a left wrist injury last August. Despite his long absence from the Tour, he is still one of the most valuable players on the circuit.

Spieth and Scottie Scheffler are some of the biggest PGA Tour stars to not take part in TGL. Both of them reside in Dallas and have growing families. The TGL is stationed at the SoFi Center in Palm Beach Gardens, Florida, and holds its matches every Monday and Tuesday.

Balancing the full PGA Tour schedule and TGL, wouldn't have been possible for Scheffler who welcomed his first child, Bennett Boone Scheffler, last year in May. Spieth has now cited a similar reason for not participating in TGL despite recovering from his left wrist injury.

Spieth appeared on 'The Smylie Show' podcast this week, run by Smylie Kaufman, and talked about TGL. The host, Kaufman, asked whether any team had approached him yet or if he could play as a sub in the TGL. The golfer answered:

"I've been asked by a couple players now to sub in still seeing that as an issue from my scheduling purposes here. Scotty's (Scheffler) been asked and it's the same kind of situation. So throw one of these venues in Dallas and we might have a better chance of joining. So maybe down the road," said Spieth (4:57 - 5:17)

Kaufman later asked the 31-year-old to provide a name if TGL were to add a Dallas team to the event. Spieth hilariously gave a tribute to fellow Dallas golfing great, saying the team could be named "Dallas Schefflers".

"We have a third coming in July" - Jordan Spieth and wife, Annie, expecting their third child

Jordan Spieth, Annie and Sammy (Source: Getty)

Jordan Spieth and his wife, Annie, have two children together: three-year-old son Sammy, and 17-month-old daughter Sophie. Spieth announced he and his wife were expecting their third child in July while talking on 'The Smylie Show' this week.

"We have a third coming in July, so it’s busy," he said during the show.

The Spieth household is certainly going to get "busy" and the golfer's decision to stay out of TGL for now makes sense given that the couple already has two toddlers and is expecting their third soon.

The US golfer also spoke fondly of his children, Sammy and Sophie, saying:

"My son turned three in November, so we had his birthday and stuff. He loves monster trucks, we were at the monster truck rally. My daughter turned one in September, so we had her birthday right after we got home from Colorado after I had my surgery," Spieth added.

Spieth was last seen at the Genesis Invitational where he was unable to make the cut.

