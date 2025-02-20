Jordan Spieth finally breaks silence on entering Tiger Woods & Rory McIlroy’s TGL

Jordan Spieth, who made his comeback to the PGA Tour at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, after sustaining an injury in August last year, has finally broken his silence on his TGL entry. He was featured on The Smylie Show, where he talked about his personal life, family and how golf fits along everything.

In the podcast, when the host asked Spieth about his entry in the TGL, he responded:

"Yeah, maybe. I mean, I would have talked with McIlroy as Jordan Spieth beginning. And you know, just where I'm at in life with my two young kids, and I live in Dallas, um, just isn’t a great time right now given what it is in our schedule. And you’re seeing these guys obviously shoot back, but most of those guys either live there or live close to there or don’t have multiple kids under four years old. So, a little different place in life right now."

When Smylie host asked if he were part of the Dallas team, what could be its name, Spieth replied with a smile:

"Probably would get in trouble for using those anyways. The Shefflers—we could be the Dallas Shefflers."

Jordan Spieth is one of the big names on the PGA Tour, who is not part of the indoor team golf tournament, TGL. But now, in this latest podcast, Spieth has expressed his intentions about the tournament. It remains to be seen whether he will be contracted for the next season or not.

Jordan Spieth faces a problematic wrist injury

During the Tiger Woods-promoted Genesis Invitational in early February, Jordan Spieth missed the cut. After that, he stated that the challenging setup at Torrey Pines caused some issues with his wrist injury. He had to leave the 2024 season prematurely and undergo surgery on his left wrist.

After failing to make the cut at Torrey Pines, Spieth told the media:

"It’s been a tough week on the wrist. I wasn’t sure if I’d hit one more shot like my shot on 16 yesterday, I wasn’t going to finish the first round. I was OK to go today, but this cold, wet weather and third week in a row, it was not good for it.

"It beat it up pretty good, but I’m hoping this next week, laying off of it for five or six days and working on it with therapy—it’s just inflammation, so hopefully it will just go away, and this will end up being a good thing that I kind of pushed it."

After making a comeback this year at the WM Phoenix Open, Jordan Spieth tied for 4th place, which was his best result on the PGA Tour in over a year. The last time Spieth won a PGA Tour tournament was in 2022 when he claimed the RBC Heritage title.

During The Smylie Show, Spieth also revealed that he and his wife, Annie, are expecting their third child, with the baby due sometime in July 2025.

