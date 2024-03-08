TMRW Sports to build steel venue for TGL after original dome collapsed due to storm: Report

TMRW Sports has revised its plans to construct a new steel dome stadium for its upcoming TGL golf series.

Initially scheduled to launch in January 2024 at the SoFi Center at Palm Beach State College in Florida, the virtual golf series faced a setback when the stadium's dome collapsed in November 2023, causing a delay in the series' start.

According to a recent report from Sports Business Journal, TMRW officials have now opted to construct a steel-roofed building. TMRW Sports co-founder Mike McCarley presented this revised plan to the Palm Beach State College Board of Trustees last month and is awaiting their approval to commence construction. The official website of TWRM indicates that the board members are set to vote on the project next week, possibly on Tuesday or Friday.

It's worth noting that the new SoFi Center will encompass approximately 250,000 square feet and be designed to withstand Category 5 hurricanes, an upgrade from the previous facility, which could only withstand Category 4 storms.

The venue construction is most likely to start as soon as the board officials approve the plan, ensuring no further delays at the start of the series. The series is now slated for launch in January 2025.

TMRW Sports is a brainchild of 15-time Major winner Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy in partnership with Mike McCarley.

What is TGL?

Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy created golf series TGL is backed by TMRW Sports. This new series will showcase 24 top-notch golfers in an 18-hole tournament held on Monday and Tuesday nights.

The new league is set to be an exciting virtual golf tournament featuring only PGA Tour players. Players will form six teams competing throughout the regular season events, followed by a semifinal and final at the season's end.

Initially, the series boasted big names like Tiger Woods, Rory McIlroy, Jon Rahm, and Justin Thomas, with additional player announcements following later. However, Rahm withdrew from the series last year and soon joined LIV Golf.

The lineup now includes Max Homa, Collin Morikawa, Rickie Fowler, and Keegan Bradley. Notably, Tyrrell Hatton was initially part of the roster but had also parted ways with Tour, resulting in his automatic exit from the series.

As of March 2024, here's the list of confirmed golfers for the series:

Keegan Bradley

Patrick Cantlay

Wyndham Clark

Matt Fitzpatrick

Tommy Fleetwood

Rickie Fowler

Lucas Glover

Max Homa

Billy Horschel

Tom Kim

Kevin Kisner

Min Woo Lee

Shane Lowry

Rory McIlroy

Collin Morikawa

Justin Rose

Xander Schauffele

Adam Scott

Sahith Theegala

Justin Thomas

Tiger Woods

Cameron Young

Noticeably, TGL secured a broadcasting deal with ESPN Inc. in October 2023. This multi-year agreement ensures that all series events will be broadcast on ESPN or ESPN2.