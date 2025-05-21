"Jordan Spieth never looks good" – Golf insider lists 3x major champ among worst dressed at the PGA Championship 2025

American golfer Jordan Spieth is a 13-time LPGA Tour winner with three major championship titles. However, he recently made it to an unusual list– worst dressed golfers at the PGA Championship, according to golf insider Ben Boskovich.

Ad

Spieth started playing professional golf in 2012 and has won the John Deere Classic twice– in 2013 and 2015. He has won all major championships except the PGA Championship, in which he placed second in 2015.

This year, Jordan Spieth competed in the PGA Championship but didn’t make the cut. Following the conclusion of the tournament, golf insiders Dan Rapaport and Boslovich discussed the highlights of the event and when ranking worst worst-dressed golfers, Spieth was mentioned. Boksovich said (via YouTube):[43:02]

Ad

Trending

“Jordan Spieth never looks good. He never looks good. He never looks bad, but he never looks good.”

The co-hosts showed a picture of Jordan Spieth donning a light blue shirt and black trousers during the PGA Championship. During their discussion, they implied that the three-time major champ’s dressing was uninteresting.

Rapaport and Boskovich discussed other golfers on the list. The latter mentioned Jon Rahm as a “lesson for everyone,” saying that sometimes, good ideas can go wrong. He complemented the lilac pants Rahm wore during the third round of the PGA Championship, but also said that the contrasting shirt he wore “ruined it” for him.

Ad

Next on the list of worst-dressed golfers, Boskovich mentioned Bryson DeChambeau, saying his shirt was “unnecessary.” He also pointed out that he didn’t like the all-grey look on DeChambeau, because it was “weird” and could have been more exciting.

Notably, some of the best-dressed golfers on Rapaport and Boskovich’s list include Scottie Scheffler, Tommy Fleetwood, Garrick Higgo, and Jason Day.

How did Jordan Spieth perform at the 2025 PGA Championship?

PGA Tour star Jordan Spoeth - Image Source: Imagn

Jordan Spieth is one PGA Championship win away from securing a career Grand Slam, one of the highest achievements in professional golf. However, his dreams of joining the elite club were dashed when his journey at Quail Hollow Club came to an end after two rounds.

Ad

During the first round of the tournament, Spieth shot two bogeys and a birdie on the front nine. On the back nine, he hit three consecutive bogeys from holes 11 to 13 and two more bigeys on the 16th and 18th.

On day two at Quail Hollow Club, Jordan Spieth shot an eagle on the 10th with three birdies and two bogeys. However, despite having a great round, he didn’t meet the cutline of one-over and thus, failed to proceed into the third round.

Notably, World No.1 golfer Scottie Scheffler snatched the title after scoring a total of 11-under 273. He was five strokes ahead of the runners-up, Harris English, Bryson DeChambeau, and Davis Riley.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Sarah Rishama Madaki Sarah Rishama Madaki is a dedicated Golf Writer at Sportskeeda with a passion for bringing fresh perspectives to the world of sports journalism. With five years of professional experience as a content writer and strategist, she has worked with global brands across diverse industries, including stints at Soot Africa, TWU, Ink Different Hub, and Attrock.



A devoted fan of golf, Sarah stays updated on the sport through platforms like ESPN, SS Golf, and esteemed publications such as Golf Digest and Golf.com. She combines her knowledge of the game with an ability to understand audience preferences, crafting stories that resonate deeply with readers.



Sarah credits Tiger Woods as her inspiration for entering the world of golf. His resilience, innovative contributions to the game, and achievements motivate her to push boundaries in her career.



Beyond golf, Sarah is an avid NFL enthusiast cheering for the Kansas City Chiefs, a fiction novel lover, and a budding gardener. She aspires to one day cover historic events like The Masters at Augusta National Golf Club, bringing fans closer to the heart of the action. Know More