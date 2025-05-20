Scottie Scheffler has a 5-word message for his chiropractor of over 15 years

Scottie Scheffler bagged the third Major victory of his professional career at the 2025 PGA Championship on Sunday, May 18. And while it was majorly his efforts, he had a long list of people standing behind to support him. And his chiropractor, Dr. Troy Van Biezen who he has been working with for 15 years had a huge role in it.

Scheffler reshared his chiropractor's post on his Instagram story. It was a picture of him lifting the Wanamaker trophy as he stood next to him. In the caption, he wrote:

“Major thank you to @chirosporttvb.”

Scottie Scheffler with Dr. Troy Van Biezen

Dr. Troy Van Biezen had shared the post on his official Instagram page, and in the caption, he wrote:

"“Greatness isn’t given-It’s Earned”. Honored to be part of the journey! @scottie.scheffler."

Scottie Scheffler may not have delivered his sharpest performance in the final round, but he held his nerve through a tense stretch to claim victory at the PGA Championship by five shots at Quail Hollow Club.

Although the win did not come as effortlessly as some might have anticipated, the 28-year-old managed to secure his third career major. He carded an even-par 71 in the final round, which proved enough to withstand a challenge from Jon Rahm and finish well ahead of the field.

The Olympic gold medalist walked away with more than just accolades this time he added the prestigious Wanamaker Trophy to his growing list of achievements.

When did Scottie Scheffler start working with Dr. Troy Van Biezen?

After wrapping up his professional hockey career, Dr. Troy Van Biezen transitioned into chiropractic care, driven by a passion to help others live healthier, more active lives. Over the years, his expertise attracted a wide range of elite athletes from across professional sports including the NHL, NFL, MLB, and Olympic competitors, and some of the PGA Tour’s biggest names.

His role as a performance coach on the PGA Tour spanned nearly two decades, during which he formed strong working relationships with many of golf’s most accomplished players. Dr. Van Biezen has supported several major champions such as Jordan Spieth, Justin Thomas, Zach Johnson, and Scottie Scheffler.

His client list also includes top-tier athletes like former NFL quarterback Tony Romo, NHL star Jamie Benn, and World Series champion Mark Teixeira. Notably, he has worked with four Masters champions and three golfers who reached world No. 1 status, per Golf Features.

He first began working with Scheffler when the golfer was just 14 years old. At the time, the young athlete was experiencing back pain related to a growth spurt.

Dr. Van Biezen identified that Scheffler's distinctive swing created strain on his lower back and developed a plan focused on enhancing mobility in the hips and mid-back, an approach that eased the pressure and helped him move more efficiently.

