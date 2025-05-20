"Let’s call it the Scottie Scheffler era": Golf analyst lauds World No. 1’s dominance after PGA Championship 2025 win

World No. 1 golfer Scottie Scheffler claimed the 2025 PGA Championship title, further asserting himself as one of the best golfers of his generation. Following the exciting victory, golf analyst Rex Hoggard discussed his achievement, dubbing it the “Scottie Scheffler era.”

Last year, Scheffler won the prestigious Arnold Palmer Invitational and the Players Championship and even won the Masters Tournament for the second time in his career. He won seven PGA Tour events in 2024 and has a total of 15 PGA Tour titles.

During a Golf Channel podcast, golf analysts Rex Hoggard and Ryan Lavner discussed the highlights of Scottie Scheffler’s performance in the 2025 PGA Championship. Lavner called Scheffler the best long iron player the game has seen in the last 25 years. He also pointed out that the World No. 1’s dominating performance has only improved over time and is not just a “run.”

Hoggard echoed his thoughts, saying:

Trending

“Let's call it the Scottie Scheffler era at this point. But you're right — it's absolutely not a run.” [2:17]

“I’m taken by the idea that he’s a man who doesn’t seem to be influenced by the outside world, one way or the other. He wants to keep his insular world as insular as physically possible. He has his circle, and that’s going to be it,” Hoggard added.

The golf analyst also stated that he would equate Scheffler’s mentality to that of great athletes like Michael Jordan and Tiger Woods. He pointed out that the three-time major championship winner uses criticism as fuel to get better at his game.

A look at Scottie Scheffler’s victorious performance in the 2025 PGA Championship

Scheffler at the 2025 PGA Championship - Final Round - Source: Imagn

Scottie Scheffler carded two-under 69 on his first day at Quail Hollow Club. The next day, he went bogey-free on the front nine and shot one bogey on the 13th. He carded three-under 68 after shooting four birdies across 18 holes in his second round.

On moving day, Scottie Scheffler opened with a bogey on the first hole and followed it up with two consecutive birdies on the fourth and fifth. He shot two more bogeys on the 11th and 13th and an eagle on the 14th, carding six-under 65 and charging to the top of the leaderboard.

During his final round at the PGA Championship, Scheffler shot four bogeys and four birdies to finish at even par. This brought his total to 11-under 273, placing him firmly in the lead. He won by five strokes ahead of the runners-up Harris English, Bryson DeChambeau, and Davis Riley, who all finished with six-under.

In his post-tournament interview, Scheffler admitted that he was proud of the way he played during the tournament. He revealed that he “didn't have as good a prep week” as he would’ve liked but gave props to his caddie and coach for helping him figure out his swing.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Sarah Rishama Madaki Sarah Rishama Madaki is a dedicated Golf Writer at Sportskeeda with a passion for bringing fresh perspectives to the world of sports journalism. With five years of professional experience as a content writer and strategist, she has worked with global brands across diverse industries, including stints at Soot Africa, TWU, Ink Different Hub, and Attrock.



A devoted fan of golf, Sarah stays updated on the sport through platforms like ESPN, SS Golf, and esteemed publications such as Golf Digest and Golf.com. She combines her knowledge of the game with an ability to understand audience preferences, crafting stories that resonate deeply with readers.



Sarah credits Tiger Woods as her inspiration for entering the world of golf. His resilience, innovative contributions to the game, and achievements motivate her to push boundaries in her career.



Beyond golf, Sarah is an avid NFL enthusiast cheering for the Kansas City Chiefs, a fiction novel lover, and a budding gardener. She aspires to one day cover historic events like The Masters at Augusta National Golf Club, bringing fans closer to the heart of the action. Know More