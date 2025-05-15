How did Jordan Spieth do in the 2025 PGA Championship 2025, Round 1? Performance explored

The 2025 PGA Championship has kicked off and American golfer Jordan Spieth is vying for a chance to lift the trophy. He was off to a disappointing start as he finished his first round with five-over.

During his junior years, Spieth won the U.S. Junior Amateur twice– in 2009 and 2011. In 2011, he was ranked as the No. 1 in the AJGA Golf Rankings and he started playing golf professionally in 2012. The Dallas born golfer has won 13 events on the PGA Tour and three on the European Tour.

Jordan Spieth has won three major championships– one in every major except the PGA Championship. Should he successfully clinch the victory this year, he will join the group of elite golfers who have won a career Grand Slam— one of the highest achievements in professional golf.

During Spieth’s first round at the PGA Championship, he opened with a bogey on the first hole and shot his first birdie on the eight. His game took a disappointing turn on the back nine when he shot three straight bogeys from holes 11 to 13.

The 31-year-old shot a total of seven bogeys and only two birdies in the first round and carded five-over 76. He landed at T129, closer to the bottom of the leaderboard than the top.

Here’s a look at Jordan Spieth’s scorecard from his first round at Quail Hollow Club:

Round 1

Hole 1 (par 4) - 5

Hole 2 (par 4) - 4

Hole 3 (par 4) - 4

Hole 4 (par 3) - 3

Hole 5 (par 4) - 4

Hole 6 (par 3) - 3

Hole 7 (par 5) - 5

Hole 8 (par 4) - 3

Hole 9 (par 4) - 5

Hole 10 (par 5) - 5

Hole 11 (par 4) - 5

Hole 12 (par 4) - 5

Hole 13 (par 3) - 4

Hole 14 (par 4) - 3

Hole 15 (par 5) - 5

Hole 16 (par 4) - 5

Hole 17 (par 3) - 3

Hole 18 (par 4) - 5

Jordan Spieth admits to being inspired by Rory McIlroy’s Grand Slam win

Jordan Spieth and Rory McIlroy - Image Source: Imagn

During a press conference ahead of the PGA Championship, Jordan Spieth spoke to the media about potentially winning a career Grand Slam. He stated that he was surprised people brought up the topic of a Grand Slam this year as that’s not always the case in his situation.

The 13-time PGA Tour winner admitted that watching his colleague Rory McIlory achieve the feat after so many years is an inspiration to him. He said (via ASAP Sports):

“For me, if I could only win one tournament for the rest of my life, I'd pick this one for that reason. Obviously watching Rory win after giving it a try for a number of years was inspiring. You could tell it was a harder win than -- most of the time he makes it look a lot easier. So that obviously was on the forefront of his mind.”

Jordan Spieth further added that he was not in good form in the past years, but now feels better about his game.

