How did Jordan Spieth perform in round 3 of the Memorial Tournament 2025?

Jordan Spieth had another mixed round at the Memorial Tournament 2025 as he shot an even-par 72 on Day 3. Following the third round, he was tied for fourth at 3-under and was five strokes off the lead.
On Saturday, May 31, Spieth entered Muirfield Village at 3-under after two rounds. He started the day with a birdie on the first hole but then bogeyed two of the next three holes. He added three more birdies and a bogey over the next five holes to close the front nine at 1-under.
On the back nine, Jordan Spieth continued to have mixed results as he picked up two birdies against three bogeys to conclude the day at even par. Following the third-day action, he was five shots behind Scottie Scheffler.
Scheffler fired four birdies over the last five holes to surge to the top of the leaderboard at Muirfield. He took a one-shot lead over Ben Griffin, who carded an even-par round on Saturday.
Here's a leaderboard for the Memorial Tournament 2025 after Round 3:
- 1. Scottie Scheffler (-8)
- 2. Ben Griffin (-7)
- 3. Nick Taylor (-5)
- T4. Sepp Straka (-3)
- T4. Keegan Bradley (-3)
- T4. Jordan Spieth (-3)
- T7. Rickie Fowler (-2)
- T7. Patrick Cantlay (-2)
- T7. Shane Lowry (-2)
- T10. Jacob Bridgeman (-1)
- T10. Russell Henley (-1)
- T12. Maverick McNealy (E)
- T12. Xander Schauffele (E)
- T12. Sam Burns (E)
- T15. Corey Conners (+1)
- T15. Ryan Gerard (+1)
- T15. Harris English (+1)
- T15. Ryan Fox (+1)
- T15. Tom Hoge (+1)
- T20. Sungjae Im (+2)
- T20. Taylor Pendrith (+2)
- T20. Robert MacIntyre (+2)
Jordan Spieth's hole-by-hole performance at the Memorial Tournament 2025, Round 3 explored
Here's a look at hole-by-hole performance of Jordan Spieth at the Memorial Tournament 2025, Round 3:
- Par 4, Hole 1: 3 (-1)
- Par 4, Hole 2: 5 (E)
- Par 4, Hole 3: 4 (E)
- Par 3, Hole 4: 4 (+1)
- Par 5, Hole 5: 5 (E)
- Par 4, Hole 6: 4 (E)
- Par 5, Hole 7: 4 (-1)
- Par 3, Hole 8: 4 (E)
- Par 4, Hole 9: 3 (-1)
- OUT: 35 (-1)
- Par 4, Hole 10: 4 (E)
- Par 5, Hole 11: 6 (E)
- Par 3, Hole 12: 3 (E)
- Par 4, Hole 13: 4 (E)
- Par 4, Hole 14: 3 (-1)
- Par 5, Hole 15: 4 (-2)
- Par 3, Hole 16: 3 (-2)
- Par 4, Hole 17: 5 (-1)
- Par 4, Hole 18: 5 (E)
- IN: 37 (E)
- Total: 72 (E)