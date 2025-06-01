How did Jordan Spieth perform in round 3 of the Memorial Tournament 2025?

Jordan Spieth had another mixed round at the Memorial Tournament 2025 as he shot an even-par 72 on Day 3. Following the third round, he was tied for fourth at 3-under and was five strokes off the lead.

Ad

On Saturday, May 31, Spieth entered Muirfield Village at 3-under after two rounds. He started the day with a birdie on the first hole but then bogeyed two of the next three holes. He added three more birdies and a bogey over the next five holes to close the front nine at 1-under.

On the back nine, Jordan Spieth continued to have mixed results as he picked up two birdies against three bogeys to conclude the day at even par. Following the third-day action, he was five shots behind Scottie Scheffler.

Ad

Trending

Scheffler fired four birdies over the last five holes to surge to the top of the leaderboard at Muirfield. He took a one-shot lead over Ben Griffin, who carded an even-par round on Saturday.

Here's a leaderboard for the Memorial Tournament 2025 after Round 3:

1. Scottie Scheffler (-8)

2. Ben Griffin (-7)

3. Nick Taylor (-5)

T4. Sepp Straka (-3)

T4. Keegan Bradley (-3)

T4. Jordan Spieth (-3)

T7. Rickie Fowler (-2)

T7. Patrick Cantlay (-2)

T7. Shane Lowry (-2)

T10. Jacob Bridgeman (-1)

T10. Russell Henley (-1)

T12. Maverick McNealy (E)

T12. Xander Schauffele (E)

T12. Sam Burns (E)

T15. Corey Conners (+1)

T15. Ryan Gerard (+1)

T15. Harris English (+1)

T15. Ryan Fox (+1)

T15. Tom Hoge (+1)

T20. Sungjae Im (+2)

T20. Taylor Pendrith (+2)

T20. Robert MacIntyre (+2)

Ad

Jordan Spieth's hole-by-hole performance at the Memorial Tournament 2025, Round 3 explored

Here's a look at hole-by-hole performance of Jordan Spieth at the Memorial Tournament 2025, Round 3:

Par 4, Hole 1: 3 (-1)

Par 4, Hole 2: 5 (E)

Par 4, Hole 3: 4 (E)

Par 3, Hole 4: 4 (+1)

Par 5, Hole 5: 5 (E)

Par 4, Hole 6: 4 (E)

Par 5, Hole 7: 4 (-1)

Par 3, Hole 8: 4 (E)

Par 4, Hole 9: 3 (-1)

OUT: 35 (-1)

Par 4, Hole 10: 4 (E)

Par 5, Hole 11: 6 (E)

Par 3, Hole 12: 3 (E)

Par 4, Hole 13: 4 (E)

Par 4, Hole 14: 3 (-1)

Par 5, Hole 15: 4 (-2)

Par 3, Hole 16: 3 (-2)

Par 4, Hole 17: 5 (-1)

Par 4, Hole 18: 5 (E)

IN: 37 (E)

Total: 72 (E)

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Shobhit Kukreti Shobhit is one of Sportskeeda’s most seasoned golf journalists, having already authored 3600+ articles and received nearly 5.7 million reads. Prior to his current role, he worked with the Asiana Times after completing his MSc in Geology, giving him a solid foundation in understanding the terrain, variety and challenges posed by various golf courses.



He is a keen follower of the sport and keeps himself updated about the latest trends, news and updates via social media and various news platforms. Shobhit is also methodical about accuracy, going through multiple articles from leading media houses and reputed sources before writing his own. Simultaneously, he specializes in writing reader-friendly content that conveys the necessary information in simple language.



Shobhit was a fan of Tiger Woods growing up, but of late, Nelly Korda, Scottie Scheffler and Ludvig Aberg have caught his attention.



He likes to spend his downtime singing and writing, while he is also an avid watcher of cricket and tennis. Know More