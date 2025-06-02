How did Jordan Spieth perform in Round 4 of the 2025 Memorial Tournament?

Jordan Spieth posted a 2-over 74 in the final round of the Memorial Tournament 2025 to finish T7. Following the final round, he ended at 1-under par, nine strokes off the lead.

On Sunday, June 1, Spieth entered Muirfield Village five strokes off the lead. He began the day with a birdie on the second hole but then made one birdie against two bogeys to finish even par on the front nine. On the back nine, he made two bogeys, shooting 74 and slipping to 1-under for the week.

The T7 finish at the Memorial Tournament is Jordan Spieth's fourth top-ten of the season. Speaking of the event, Scottie Scheffler shot a 2-under 70 in the final round to clinch his third win in a month. He posted a four-stroke win over Ben Griffin, who was also eyeing his third win of the season.

Here's a look at the final leaderboard for the Memorial Tournament 2025 (top 25 and tied)

1: Scottie Scheffler (-10)

2: Ben Griffin (-6)

3: Sepp Straka (-5)

4: Nick Taylor (-4)

T5: Russell Henley (-2)

T5: Maverick McNealy (-2)

T7: Brandt Snedeker (-1)

T7: Tom Hoge (-1)

T7: Rickie Fowler (-1)

T7: Keegan Bradley (-1)

T7: Jordan Spieth (-1)

T12: Taylor Pendrith (E)

T12: Harris English (E)

T12: Sam Burns (E)

T12: Patrick Cantlay (E)

T16: Ludvig Aberg (+1)

T16: Akshay Bhatia (+1)

T16: Tommy Fleetwood (+1)

T16: Sungjae Im (+1)

T20: Collin Morikawa (+2)

T20: Robert MacIntyre (+2)

T20: Ryan Fox (+2)

T23: Ryan Gerard (+3)

T23: Shane Lowry (+3)

T25: Max Greyserman (+4)

T25: Viktor Hovland (+4)

T25: Cameron Young (+4)

T25: Matt Kuchar (+4)

T25: Corey Conners (+4)

T25: Xander Schauffele (+4)

Jordan Spieth's hole-by-hole performance at the Memorial Tournament 2025, Round 4 explored

Here's a look at hole-by-hole performance of Jordan Spieth at the Memorial Tournament 2025, Round 4:

Out (Holes 1–9):

Par 4, Hole 1: 4 (E)

Par 4, Hole 2: 3 (-1)

Par 4, Hole 3: 4 (-1)

Par 3, Hole 4: 3 (-1)

Par 5, Hole 5: 5 (-1)

Par 5, Hole 6: 5 (E)

Par 4, Hole 7: 4 (-1)

Par 3, Hole 8: 3 (-1)

Par 4, Hole 9: 5 (E)

Out: 36 (E)

In (Holes 10–18):

Par 4, Hole 10: 4 (E)

Par 5, Hole 11: 5 (E)

Par 3, Hole 12: 3 (E)

Par 4, Hole 13: 4 (+1)

Par 4, Hole 14: 5 (+1)

Par 5, Hole 15: 5 (+1)

Par 3, Hole 16: 3 (+2)

Par 4, Hole 17: 5 (+2)

Par 4, Hole 18: 4 (+2)

In: 38 (+2)

38 (+2) Overall Total: 74 (+2)

