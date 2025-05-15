How did Justin Rose perform in his last 5 events before the 2025 PGA Championship?

In the lead-up to the 2025 PGA Championship, Justin Rose played five events across the PGA Tour calendar, beginning in mid-March. His first appearance came at THE PLAYERS Championship, where he missed the cut after posting rounds of 71 and 73, finishing at even par through 36 holes.

He then participated at the Valero Texas Open. Rose finished tied for 47th with a total score of 291, three over par. He earned just over $26,000 from the event.

At the Masters Tournament, Rose produced his standout result of the season so far. The Englishman finished in solo second place at Augusta National, ending the week with a total score of 277, 11 under par. This performance earned him approximately $2.27 million in prize money.

Following the Masters, Rose competed at the RBC Heritage. He completed the tournament at five under par, finishing in a tie for 42nd place. His final score for the event was 279, and he collected a little over $64,000 in earnings.

In his most recent start before the PGA Championship, Rose entered the Truist Championship but withdrew during the second round. After an opening round of 70, he posted a 77 in his second round before exiting the tournament. No prize money was recorded for this event due to the withdrawal.

These five events form Rose’s recent competitive stretch leading into the PGA Championship at Quail Hollow.

Why did Justin Rose withdraw from the Truist Championship?

A month before the PGA Championship, Justin Rose held the 36-hole lead at the 2025 Masters. However, his entry into the weekend at the PGA Tour’s Truist Championship did not follow the same path. The 44-year-old was forced to withdraw from the signature event held at the Philadelphia Cricket Club, citing health concerns.

Rose said (via Golfweek):

“After becoming progressively ill over the past few days, I have made the unfortunate decision to withdraw. I am not in a state to compete, and I should focus on a quick recovery before next week.”

During the second round of play, Justin Rose shot a 7-over 77, which placed him near the bottom of the leaderboard. He had been scheduled to tee off on Saturday (May 10) at 8:10 a.m. before confirming his withdrawal.

In recent seasons, Justin Rose has faced recurring back issues. To address his physical condition and remain competitive, he has adopted several wellness strategies. These include traveling with a personalized gym setup, referred to as a “recovery room,” which allows him to maintain his fitness routine on the road. This setup includes equipment for workouts and recovery methods like cold plunges.

Rose’s decision to withdraw from the Truist Championship came with an eye on returning to full health for the upcoming week’s competition, which includes the second men’s Major of the season.

