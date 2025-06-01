How did Justin Thomas perform in round 3 of the 2025 Memorial Tournament?

Justin Thomas carded a 1-under 71 in the third round of the 2025 Memorial Tournament. Following the third round, he was aggregating at 4-over and was tied for 26th.
On Saturday, May 31, the third round of the Memorial Tournament was quite high-scoring due to difficult conditions. Only ten players managed to shoot under par, and Thomas was one of them.
The two-time major champion began the day at Muirfield Village with a bogey on the second hole but picked up birdies on the fifth and seventh. However, he bogeyed the next hole to finish the front nine at even par. On the back nine, he parred all the holes except for a birdie on the 14th.
Following three days of action at the Memorial Tournament, Justin Thomas is 12 strokes off the lead. Scottie Scheffler leads the field at 8-under, followed by Ben Griffin, who is one stroke back. Nick Taylor shot 74 and slipped to solo third at 5-under. Keegan Bradley, Sepp Straka, and Jordan Spieth were tied for fourth at 3-under.
Here's a leaderboard for the Memorial Tournament 2025 after Round 3:
- 1. Scottie Scheffler (-8)
- 2. Ben Griffin (-7)
- 3. Nick Taylor (-5)
- T4. Sepp Straka (-3)
- T4. Keegan Bradley (-3)
- T4. Jordan Spieth (-3)
- T7. Rickie Fowler (-2)
- T7. Patrick Cantlay (-2)
- T7. Shane Lowry (-2)
- T10. Jacob Bridgeman (-1)
- T10. Russell Henley (-1)
- T12. Maverick McNealy (E)
- T12. Xander Schauffele (E)
- T12. Sam Burns (E)
- T15. Corey Conners (+1)
- T15. Ryan Gerard (+1)
- T15. Harris English (+1)
- T15. Ryan Fox (+1)
- T15. Tom Hoge (+1)
- T20. Sungjae Im (+2)
- T20. Taylor Pendrith (+2)
- T20. Robert MacIntyre (+2)
Justin Thomas' hole-by-hole performance at the Memorial Tournament 2025, Round 3 explored
Here's a look at hole-by-hole performance of Justin Thomas at the Memorial Tournament 2025, Round 3:
- Par 4, Hole 1: 4 (E)
- Par 4, Hole 2: 5 (+1)
- Par 4, Hole 3: 4 (+1)
- Par 3, Hole 4: 3 (+1)
- Par 5, Hole 5: 4 (E)
- Par 4, Hole 6: 4 (E)
- Par 5, Hole 7: 4 (-1)
- Par 3, Hole 8: 4 (E)
- Par 4, Hole 9: 4 (E)
- OUT: 36 (E)
- Par 4, Hole 10: 4 (E)
- Par 5, Hole 11: 5 (E)
- Par 3, Hole 12: 3 (E)
- Par 4, Hole 13: 4 (E)
- Par 4, Hole 14: 3 (-1)
- Par 5, Hole 15: 5 (-1)
- Par 3, Hole 16: 3 (-1)
- Par 4, Hole 17: 4 (-1)
- Par 4, Hole 18: 4 (-1)
- IN: 35 (-1)
- Total: 71 (-1)
- Par: 72