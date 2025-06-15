How did Lexi Thompson perform in R4 of the 2025 Meijer LPGA Classic?

Lexi Thompson had an eventful final round at the 2025 Meijer LPGA Classic on Sunday, June 15. Although she had a slow start through the first two holes, things turned around quickly for her.

From the third hole, she carded three consecutive birdies through the fifth hole. After four more even pars, Lexi Thompson finished the front nine with a 3-under.

However, her back nine pulled her down a little. After carding three even pars, she carded a bogey on the thirteenth hole, which was followed by a birdie. But her back nine saw her card two more bogeys, and only one more birdie. She carded a 70 in the final round. Here is how she performed in the fourth round at Blythefield Country Club in Belmont:

Hole 1 (par 4): 4 (par)

Hole 2 (par 4): 4 (par)

Hole 3 (par 4): 3 (birdie)

Hole 4 (par 5): 4 (birdie)

Hole 5 (par 3): 2 (birdie)

Hole 6 (par 4): 4 (par)

Hole 7 (par 3): 3 (par)

Hole 8 (par 5): 5 (par)

Hole 9 (par 4): 4 (par)

Out: 33 (–3)

Hole 10 (par 5): 5 (par)

Hole 11 (par 3): 3 (par)

Hole 12 (par 4): 4 (par)

Hole 13 (par 3): 4 (bogey)

Hole 14 (par 5): 4 (birdie)

Hole 15 (par 3): 3 (par)

Hole 16 (par 4): 5 (bogey)

Hole 17 (par 4): 5 (bogey)

Hole 18 (par 5): 4 (birdie)

In: 37 (+1)

Total: 70 (–2)

Lexi Thompson's exceptional momentum put her in the lead at the Meijer LPGA Classic

Lexi Thompson entered the final round of the 2025 Meijer LPGA Classic with momentum and a share of the lead after carding a solid 4-under 68 on Saturday. Her performance at Blythefield Country Club brought her to 11-under for the tournament, placing her in a six-way tie at the top of the leaderboard.

Starting the third round one shot off the pace, Thompson opened with steady play, making pars on the first two holes before slipping with a bogey on the par-4 third. She responded immediately with a string of three consecutive birdies at holes 4, 5, and 6, showcasing the kind of rhythm that has defined much of her season. A bogey at the 9th left her with a 1-under 35 on the front nine.

Lexi Thompson's back nine was where she made her most significant move. Thompson picked up birdies on the par-5 10th and par-3 11th, keeping her card clean through the next two holes. Despite a setback with a bogey on the 14th, she finished strong with birdies at 16 and 18 to sign for a back-nine 33.

Thompson was tied at the top with Madelene Sagstrom, Nanna Koerstz Madsen, Sofia Garcia, Hye-Jin Choi, and Carlota Ciganda heading into Sunday’s final round. However, the 30-year-old American veteran finished T4 with a 13-under par score after concluding her play on Sunday. She fell short by just 3 strokes to Carlota Ciganda, who grabbed the victory.

