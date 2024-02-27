How did Lexi Thompson and Rose Zhang perform at the Capital One’s The Match 2024? Exploring the LPGA stars’ outing

Lexi Thompson and Rose Zhang's first taste of The Match concluded on Monday, February 29. The tournament was held in a 12-hole skin format, with Rory McIlroy emerging victorious. Thompson and Zhang played had solid performances but could not win the event.

The Match followed a mixed skins format. Each hole was worth a specific amount and at the end of 12 holes, the golfer with the most money was declared the winner.

Rory McIlroy won 10 of the 12 skins and also won the closest-to-the-hole pin challenge to secure his victory at the tournament. Lexi Thompson settled in second place with her two-skins victory, adding $200,000 for charity, while Rose Zhang did not win any skins, nor did Max Homa.

The first hole resulted in a tie, as Zhang and Homa made a birdie while McIlroy and Thompson settled for a par. On the second hole, Thompson secured her victory with an eagle while Zhang carded a birdie. Max Homa and Rory McIlroy also made a birdie on the hole.

McIlroy won on the fourth, sixth, and eighth holes, while the remaining holes resulted in ties. Thompson shot a par on the third hole followed by a bogey on the next. She added one more bogey on the eighth and then a birdie on the 12th, settling for an overall even-par score.

Rose Zhang, on the other hand, shot four birdies and two bogeys in the game, finishing under par 2. However, the tournament was held in a skin format, indicating the winner was determined by the score per hole, so the overall score did not contribute to the leaderboard.

Zhang opened up about her experience of playing at the tournament in an interview with the media. She said (via USA Today):

"It’s definitely an inspiration for me and all the other younglings who are kind of growing the game. I’ll definitely take it to heart and hopefully have more opportunities to come, going forward.”

Exploring Lexi Thompson and Rose Zhang's outing on the LPGA Tour

Lexi Thompson and Rose Zhang have only played in one tournament in the 2024 season of the LPGA Tour. While Zhang graced the field of the Hilton Grand Vacations Tournament of Champions, Thompson played at the LPGA Driver On Championship.

Rose Zhang played four rounds of 69, 71, 70 and 71 to finish with a score of 4-under 281. She tied for seventh place at the event and earned $48,070 in prize money.

Thompson, on the other hand, competed at the LPGA Drive on Championship, which concluded last month and finished in a tie for 16th place. She played four rounds of 70, 67, 69 and 76. The finish earned her $21,585 in prize money.